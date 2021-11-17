Monday, Nov. 8:
7:58 a.m. Grand theft reported at Graciela Drive and Marcella Lane.
9:07 a.m. Report related to identity theft at Pinot Noir Way and Zinfandel Drive.
9:47 a.m. Crime related to oral copulation reported at Goblet Place and Decanter Circle.
10:06 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
11:07 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
11:43 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
12:54 p.m. Threat of great bodily harm or injury at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
1:16 p.m. Elder abuse reported at Birdie Drive and Ninth Hole Drive.
1:50 p.m. Petty theft reported at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
3:56 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Cordellia Lane and Lear Court.
4:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Buckingham Drive and Starr Road.
5:04 p.m. Traffic stop at Start Road and Wood Creek Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 9:
5:41 a.m. Vandalism reported at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South
8:33 a.m. Petty theft reported at Decanter Circle, Merlot Way and Bouquet Circle.
10:59 a.m. Fraud reported at American Way and Conde Lane.
11:33 a.m. Welfare check at Cab Calloway Court, Tommy Dorsey Court and Glen Miller Drive.
12:43 p.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:40 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
3:13 p.m. Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
3:18 p.m. Drug possession at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
3:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
3:31 p.m. Marijuana possession at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
6:15 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way.
8:24 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
9:04 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Flametree Circle and Quaking Aspen Lane.
Wednesday, Nov. 10:
1:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
5:33 a.m. Welfare check at Cliffrose Street and Maple Drive.
8:22 a.m. Grand theft reported at Matthew Court and Wilson Lane.
8:55 a.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane.
9:57 a.m. Traffic stop at Trione Circle and Vintage Greens Drive.
11:29 a.m. Warrant attempt at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
12:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
12:21 p.m. Welfare check at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
12:57 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
1:27 p.m. Disturbance at Eton Lane and Northampton Drive.
1:37 p.m. Fraud reported at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:20 p.m. Windsor police assisted outside agency at Windsor Road and McClelland Drive.
5:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:45 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:49 p.m. Domestic battery with injury at Oak Way and Decanter Circle.
11:21 p.m. General noise disturbance at Pedroncelli Drive and Foppiano Way.
Thursday, Nov. 11:
7:40 a.m. Welfare check at Kidd Road and Maduro Street.
9:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
11:38 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:58 a.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
12:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
12:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Amber Ridge Way and Starr Road.
1:50 p.m. Report of vehicle tampering at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
1:52 p.m. Keep the peace at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:03 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
3:22 p.m. Petty theft reported at Mitchell Lane, Ninth Hole Drive and Rafanelli Lane.
4:18 p.m. Disturbance at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
9:01 p.m. Drunk driver gone on arrival at Grayson Way and Old Oak Road.
10:10 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
Friday, Nov. 12:
9:30 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
9:33 a.m. Traffic stop at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
10:22 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
10:26 a.m. Vandalism reported at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
1:58 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Wood Creek Lane.
5:20 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
5:43 p.m. Spousal injury reported at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
6:33 p.m. Family disturbance at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
6:49 p.m. Traffic stop at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
7:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Lakewood Drive.
9:02 p.m. Missing person at risk reported at Jessie Court, Jennifer Lane and Elsbree Lane.
9:15 p.m. Family disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and WIndsor River Road.
9:40 p.m. Petty theft with suspect in custody at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:48 p.m. Animal control call at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
Saturday, Nov. 13:
10:23 a.m. Traffic stop at Granado Court and Foothill Drive.
10:46 a.m. Grand theft reported at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
11:16 a.m. Excessive speed at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
11:53 a.m. Vandalism reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
12:30 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
12:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
3:37 p.m. Petty theft just occurred at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
4:13 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
6:46 p.m. Drunk driver gone on arrival at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
7:05 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:53 p.m. Domestic battery with injury reported at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
10:17 p.m. Recovery of stolen vehicle reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:22 p.m. Civil situation at Barrio Way and Wright Way.
Sunday, Nov. 14:
10:44 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:50 p.m. Petty theft just occurred at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
2:19 p.m. Violation of court order reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
3:36 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
5:04 p.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
5:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
