Monday, October 11:
12:07 a.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:42 a.m. Fraud reported at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
10:51 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
12:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
Tuesday, October 12:
7:34 a.m. Annoying phone calls at Leafy Glade Place and Pistachio Place.
12:42 p.m. Verbal disturbance at Kilarney Lane and Shamrock Circle.
1:31 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road, Emily Rose Circle and Marshall Way.
2:10 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
2:54 p.m. Vandalism reported at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
3:48 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
5:07 p.m. Family disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
8:55 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
9:17 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
9:42 p.m. Coroner’s case at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
9:54 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road Hembree Lane.
10:20 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:36 p.m. Family disturbance at Kristine Way and Mirna Court.
Wednesday, October 13:
2:15 a.m. Battery reported at Day School Place and Aviation Boulevard.
8:46 a.m. Family disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Golf Course Drive, Shiloh Road and Skylane Boulevard.
1:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:58 p.m. Coroner’s case at Bordeaux Way and Merlot Way.
3:16 p.m. Vandalism reported at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
3:44 p.m. Petty theft at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
4:32 p.m. Disturbance reported at Day School Place and Aviation Boulevard.
5:47 p.m. Disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:00 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
Thursday, October 14:
6:42 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Polaris Drive and Binggeli Drive.
8:36 a.m. Welfare check at Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
8:57 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
10:05 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:25 a.m. Petty theft reported at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
11:02 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:02 a.m. Vandalism at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
12:05 p.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:35 p.m. Welfare check at Parade Garden Way and Pulteney Place.
1:57 p.m. Child molestation reported at Jessica Drive and Davida Court.
4:40 p.m. Reckless driving at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
6:04 p.m. Violation of court order at Mallory Avenue and Kristine Way.
7:46 p.m. Battery reported at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
9:43 p.m. Fight at Bell Road and Cameron Drive.
9:54 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
Friday, October 15:
1:08 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
12:00 p.m. Stranded motorist at Wallace Road and Riebli Road, Rincon Valley.
2:46 p.m. Civil situation at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
3:09 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Old Redwood HIghway and Starr Road.
4:41 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
4:47 p.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
5:40 p.m. Vandalism at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
5:50 p.m. Violation of court order at Shadetree Drive, Smoketree Street and Smoketree Circle.
Saturday, October 16:
11:02 a.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
12:14 p.m. Traffic stop at Lavell Road and Vineyard View.
12:22 p.m. WIndsor police assisted outside agency at Wild Oak Drive and Windsor River Road.
2:39 p.m. Trespassing at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
3:32 p.m. Welfare check at Piccadilly Circle and Nottingham Way.
4:17 p.m. Welfare check at Kensington Court, Kensington Lane and Wellington Circle.
6:25 p.m. Grand theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:30 p.m. Fireworks at Indiana Avenue and Ventnor Avenue.
11:30 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Mitchell Lane and Conde Lane.
Sunday, October 17:
12:04 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Polaris Drive and Binggeli DRIVE.
1:13 a.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
9:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
10:07 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:17 a.m. Battery reported at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
12:05 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
12:37 p.m. Call regarding a county or city ordinance at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
12:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
2:09 p.m. Welfare check at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:41 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.