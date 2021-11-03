Monday, October 25:
1:14 a.m. Welfare check at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
9:46 a.m. Vehicle repossession at Franklin Street and Third Street.
10:26 a.m. Grand Theft reported at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
11:08 a.m. Battery reported at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
11:34 a.m. Animal control call at Anna Drive and Tamara Lane.
11:49 a.m. Citation sign off at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
11:50 a.m. Welfare check at Mills Brothers Court, Benny Goodman Way and Fred Waring Court.
1:59 p.m. Traffic stop at Reinman Lane and Starr Road.
2:12 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:57 p.m. Animal control call at Windsor Avenue and Windsor River Road.
6:31 p.m. Warrant attempt at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:29 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
9:40 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
Tuesday, October 26:
12:26 a.m. Welfare check at Carano Way and Mitchell Lane.
7:42 a.m. Vandalism reported at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
9:53 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
1:22 p.m. Fraud reported at E Street and Aspen Way.
1:48 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Mitchell Lane.
4:23 p.m. Private tow request at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
5:29 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane and Hillview Road.
5:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
10:10 p.m. Animal control call at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
10:26 p.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Victory Lane.
11:46 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Ventnor Avenue.
Wednesday, October 27:
5:01 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
7:54 a.m. Arrest on possession of controlled substance or narcotics at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
8:28 a.m. Traffic stop at Honsa Avenue and Windsor River Road.
10:44 a.m. Vandalism reported at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
12:33 p.m. Disturbance reported at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
12:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
1:44 p.m. Private tow request at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
6:30 p.m. Welfare check at Springfield Court and Starr Road.
7:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Windsor River Road.
Thursday, October 28:
2:14 a.m. Private tow request at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
8:31 a.m. Missing person at risk reported at Milsom Place and Parade Garden Way.
8:52 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
11:09 a.m. Welfare check at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
1:17 p.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
3:08 p.m. Fraud reported at Market Street and McClelland Drive.
3:35 p.m. Coroner’s case at Meadowlark Way and Billington Lane.
4:27 p.m. Community oriented policing at Windsor Road and David Clayton Lane.
5:03 p.m. Welfare check at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
5:06 p.m. Welfare check at Oakfield Lane at Conde Lane.
5:10 p.m. Annoying phone calls at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
5:19 p.m. Vandalism at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:39 p.m. Suicide threats at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
8:12 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Barrio Way and Wright Way (unfounded).
11:00 p.m. Welfare check at Foppiano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
Friday, October 29:
9:09 a.m. Community oriented policing at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
10:53 a.m. Violation of a court order reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:06 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
3:48 p.m. Disturbance reported at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
6:49 p.m. Petty theft with suspect in custody at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:22 p.m. Reckless driving at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:29 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
10:42 p.m. Battery reported at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
11:43 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Dominic Court and Ashley Drive.
Saturday, October 30:
12:22 a.m. Traffic accident at Pleasant Avenue and Old Redwood Avenue.
12:24 a.m. Disturbance at Shannon Way and Hembree Lane.
1:08 a.m. Party causing a disturbance at Dominic Court and Ashley Drive.
1:53 a.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
4:14 a.m. General noise disturbance at La Contenta Court, El Macero Way and Foothill Drive.
9:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Hembree Lane and Smoketree Street.
9:28 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Pollard Court and Los Amigos Road.
10:32 a.m. Community oriented policing at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:51 p.m. Child abuse reported at Steele Way and Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa.
2:53 p.m. Animal control call at Yale Street and Dartmouth Way.
2:57 p.m. Call related to city or county ordinance at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
3:45 p.m. Vandalism reported at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
3:53 p.m. Windsor assisted an outside agency at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
4:34 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:04 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
8:46 p.m. Vandalism reported at Shannon Way and Shannon Court.
10:10 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
10:21 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Gumview Road and Sunray Place.
10:55 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
Sunday, October 31:
3:40 a.m. Fight at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
10:58 a.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory lane.
11:00 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Golf Course Drive, Shiloh Road and Skylane Boulevard.
1:16 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
6:37 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
9:28 p.m. Music causing disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Lord Drive.
9:31 p.m. Call related to mental illness at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
9:35 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
10:58 p.m. Disturbance at Carey Court and Dawn Way.
11:14 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
