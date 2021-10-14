Monday, October 4:
12:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:04 a.m. Report of automobile burglary at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
9:21 a.m. Coroner’s case at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
12:19 p.m. Disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
4:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:49 p.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
9:08 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
9:27 p.m. Disturbance at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
Tuesday, October 5:
8:42 a.m. Welfare check at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
10:52 a.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
11:00 a.m. battery reported at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
11:58 a.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Walten Way and Lord Drive.
12:03 p.m. Disturbance reported at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
3:05 p.m. Violation of court order at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
4:43 p.m. Fraud reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:45 p.m. Violation of court order at Lockwood Drive and Moll Drive.
6:38 p.m. Animal control call at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
8:39 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
Wednesday, October 6:
8:55 a.m. General noise disturbance at Hampshire Lane and Wellington Circle.
12:09 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
12:28 p.m. Traffic stop at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
1:01 p.m. Dumping and littering at Greenbrook Court and Daybrook Drive.
5:03 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
9:28 p.m. Traffic stop Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive.
9:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
10:51 p.m. Traffic stop at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
Thursday, October 7:
2:38 a.m. Family disturbance at Spencer Street and Windsor River Road.
8:17 a.m. Windsor police assistant an outside agency at Bennett Valley Road and Yulupa Avenue in Santa Rosa.
8:30 a.m. Battery reported at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
11:00 a.m. Battery at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
11:58 a.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:09 p.m. Welfare check at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
1:10 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
3:13 p.m. Violation of court order at Shadetree Drive and Smoketree Street.
5:56 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
7:10 p.m. Welfare check at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:43 p.m. Suicide threats at Leafhaven Lane and Shadetree Drive.
8:44 p.m. Suicide attempt with combined response at Mitchell Lane and Foppiano Way.
11:04 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
Friday, October 8:
3:26 a.m. Welfare check at Trione Circle and Rochioli Drive.
5:00 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
8:47 a.m. Welfare check at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
9:13 a.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:54 a.m. Welfare check at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:45 a.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
1:47 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
1:59 p.m. Disturbance reported at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
3:51 p.m. Child neglect at Brooks Road South and Los Amigos Road.
4:00 p.m. Missing person at risk at Market Street, Bell Road and Windsor River Road.
5:30 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Ginny Drive.
5:47 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
7:21 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Gemini Drive and Orion Drive.
9:19 p.m. Petty theft reported at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
10:02 p.m. Suicide attempt with combined response at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:29 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
11:14 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
Saturday, October 9:
12:21 a.m. Disturbance at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
1:11 a.m. Traffic stop at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:56 a.m. Coroner’s case at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
2:37 p.m. Violation of probation at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
3:37 p.m. Traffic stop at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
5:31 p.m. Missing person found at Cab Calloway Court, Tommy Dorsey Court and Glen Miller Drive.
7:47 p.m. Animal control call at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
8:07 p.m. Fight at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:34 p.m. Drunk driver at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
9:21 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Harvest Court and Dove Lane.
10:56 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Shiloh Road and Business Park Court.
Sunday, October 10:
1:44 a.m. Party causing a disturbance at Spencer Street and WIndsor River Road.
7:32 a.m. Grand theft reported at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
8:41 a.m. Family disturbance at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
1:00 p.m. Reckless driving at A Street and Maple Drive.
8:00 p.m. Reckless driving at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane.
8:33 p.m. Traffic stop at Broadleaf Lane and Conde Lane.
8:41 p.m. Disturbance at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
9:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Lane and Cameron Drive.
9:52 p.m. Missing person at risk reported at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
