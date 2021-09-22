Monday, Sept. 13:
8:52 a.m. Occupants of a suspicious vehicle contacted at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
9:45 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:36 a.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
1:13 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
1:32 p.m. Officer flagged down by citizen at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:54 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
2:06 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
3:44 p.m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Woody Creek Lane. Subject reprimanded and released.
4:30 p.m. Drunk in public at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
5:16 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Deanna Place and Old Redwood Highway.
5:43 p.m. Animal control call at Franklin Street and Second Street.
6:48 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
6:56 p.m. Violation of court order at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street.
7:35 p.m. Family disturbance at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
11:41 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway. Subject reprimanded and released.
11:55 p.m. Homeless-related incident regarding an occupied, suspicious vehicle at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
Tuesday, Sept. 14:
12:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Conde Lane.
12:17 a.m. Officers contacted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle at Brianne Circle and Pleasant Avenue.
12:18 a.m. Traffic stop at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
12:19 a.m. Officers contacted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle at Trione Circle and Catelleto Place.
11:08 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Road and Plant Road.
12:05 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
1:38 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Spanish Oak Drive and Acorn Way.
2:25 p.m. Windsor police provided an agency assist at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:31 p.m. Marijuan possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
3:35 p.m. Battery reported at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
3:57 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Fireweed Court and Lakewood Drive.
4:12 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
4:22 p.m. Traffic stop at Reiman Lane and Starr Road.
4:19 p.m. Fraud reported at Dizzy Gillespie Way and Glen Miller Drive.
5:26 p.m. Petty theft reported at Wade Drive and Bari Lane.
6:10 p.m. Officers contacted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle at Granado Court and Foothill Drive.
7:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
7:18 p.m. Officers contacted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
8:20 p.m. Family disturbance reported at Birdie Drive and Ninth Hole Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 15:
9:39 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Jones Road.
11:16 a.m. Child abuse at Leafhaven Lane and Peachtree Place.
2:56 p.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
3:35 p.m. Public assistance at Cab Calloway Court, Tommy Dorsey Court and Glen Miller Drive.
6:20 p.m. Warrant attempt at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:03 p.m. Officers reprimanded and released the occupants of a suspicious vehicle at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
8:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Adele Drive.
9:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Cork Street and Windsor Road.
9:44 p.m. A disturbance caused by an unwanted guest was resolved at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
Thursday, Sept. 16:
6:35 a.m. Vehicle repossessed at Starr View Drive and Milky Way.
9:12 a.m. Mental illness call at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:44 a.m. Windsor police assisted another agency at Northampton Drive and Hembree Lane.
11:07 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
3:25 p.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:18 p.m. Officers met citizen at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
5:00 p.m. Special assignment at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
6:55 to 8:14 p.m. Five tow requests at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
8:16 p.m. Family disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
8:19 p.m. Fire and ambulance-related event at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
9:24 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:46 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Foxwood Drive and Summer Rain Drive.
Friday, Sept. 17:
7:38 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Joe Rodota Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
9:48 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
10:43 a.m. Auto burglary reported at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
12:01 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
2:11 p.m. Suicide threats at Vinecrest Road and Foothill Drive.
2:30 p.m. Possession of controlled substance at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:35 p.m. Welfare check at Jessie Court, Jennifer Lane and Elsbree Lane.
5:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
6:29 p.m. Special assignment at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
8:12 p.m. Disturbance at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
8:46 p.m. Welfare check at Windsor Road and Windsor River Road.
9:38 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
10:43 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:21 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Mitchell Lane, Baldocchi Way and Eighth Hole Drive.
11:50 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Chinaberry Way and Cliffrose Street.
Saturday, Sept. 18:
1:57 a.m. Suspicious person at Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
2:56 a.m. Welfare check at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
6:07 a.m. Homeless-related incident involving a suspicious vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
8:17 a.m. Suspicious person at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
9:29 a.m. Stolen vehicle reported at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:23 a.m. Welfare check at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:35 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor Road, Emily Rose Circle and Marshall Way.
2:03 p.m. Public assistance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
2:08 p.m. Disturbance at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
5:17 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:26 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Dawn Way.
8:15 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Jesse Ray Place and Old Redwood Highway.
8:53 p.m. Windsor police assisted another agency at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
Sunday, Sept. 19:
12:37 a.m. Welfare check at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
2:05 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
4:04 a.m. Trespassing at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
6:40 a.m. Suspicious person at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
7:24 a.m. Disturbance at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
8:38 a.m. Animal control call at Oka Park Street and Windsor River Road.
12:36 p.m. Warrant attempt at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
1:25 p.m. Welfare check at Benny Goodman Way and Glen Miller Drive.
2:47 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Lavell Road and Mark West Springs Road.
3:28 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
8:11 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Barrio Way and Wright Way.
