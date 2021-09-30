Monday, Sept. 20:
12:05 a.m. Suspicious person at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
9:56 a.m. Battery at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
10:15 a.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
10:36 a.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
2:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at American Way and Conde Lane.
3:07 p.m. Traffic stop at Cordellia Lane and Jane Drive.
7:58 p.m. Welfare check at Godfrey Drive and Walten Way.
8:22 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Hampshire Lane and Wellington Circle.
8:38 p.m. Disturbance at Edgewood Place and Brooks Road South.
9:12 p.m. Disturbance at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
Tuesday, Sept. 21:
8:55 a.m. Officers contacted a sleeping subject at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
12:14 p.m. Family disturbance at Quince Street and Sugar Maple Lane.
12:39 p.m. Disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
2:27 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Gridley Drive and Chris Street.
2:52 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Gridley Drive and Chris Street.
3:10 p.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
4:01 p.m. Officer helped with an emergency at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
4:15 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
4:19 p.m. Petty theft reported at Foxwood Drive and Summer Rain Drive.
5:37 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:05 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Los Amigos Road and Lakewood Drive.
6:19 p.m. Suspicious vehicle with occupants at Creekview Place and Starr Road.
6:24 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
7:43 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
8:19 p.m. Disturbance at Jensen Lane and Third Street.
9:09 p.m. Drunk driver at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
Wednesday, Sept. 22:
2:52 a.m. Homeless related incident at Old Redwood Highway and Shamrock Circle.
5:14 a.m. Automobile burglary reported at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
8:33 a.m. Child abuse at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
8:45 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Windsor Road and Shiloh Road.
12:20 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
12:28 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
12:56 p.m. Threat of death or great bodily injury at Gridley Drive and Chris Street.
3:40 p.m. Fight at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane. Subjects reprimanded and released.
5:41 p.m. Coroner’s case at Bell Road and Johnson Street.
6:14 p.m. Welfare check at Blue Spruce Way and Capewood Lane.
7:15 p.m. Windsor police assisted an outside agency at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
8:30 p.m. Animal control call at Del Roble Lane and Victory Lane.
8:37 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Valencia Court and Espana Way.
9:52 p.m. Suicide threats at Cock Robin Avenue, Countryside Court and Hembree Lane.
Thursday, Sept. 23:
12:59 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at Bond Place and Parade Garden Way.
5:22 a.m. Public assistance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
2:13 p.m. Traffic stop at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
2:37 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Pruitt Avenue and Caletti Avenue.
2:57 p.m. Sexual battery at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
3:23 p.m. Reckless driving at Windsor River Road and Starr Road.
4:17 p.m. Domestic court order violated at Duncan Drive and Cathy Court.
4:40 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Godfrey Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:00 p.m. Family disturbance at Railroad Avenue and Park Glen Drive.
5:24 p.m. Reckless driving at Vinecrest Road and Hembree Lane.
11:17 p.m. Promiscuous shooting at Bond Lane and Parade Garden Way. Unable to locate.
11:38 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Starr View Road and Binggeli Drive.
Friday, Sept. 24:
7:53 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Starr View Drive and Starr Road.
10:16 a.m. Battery reported at Decanter Circle, Merlot Way and Bouquet Circle.
11:12 a.m. Child abuse reported at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
12:20 p.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
2:30 p.m. Vandalism at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
4:36 p.m. Traffic accident with minor injury at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:05 p.m. Party causing disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
6:41 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:40 p.m. Warrant attempt at Bluebird Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
10:47 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Amish Way.
11:34 p.m. Child abuse reported at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
Saturday, Sept. 25:
1:28 a.m. Party causing a disturbance at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
7:34 a.m. Public assistance at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
11:10 a.m. Grand theft reported at Winterborn Way and Summer Wheat Drive.
3:32 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
3:42 p.m. Juvenile causing a disturbance at Jessica Drive and Gertrude Drive.
4:25 p.m. Reckless driving at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane.
5:22 p.m. Disturbance at Pleasant Avenue and Collet Lane.
5:32 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way.
6:54 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Denbeste Court and Conde Lane.
8:23 p.m. Warrant attempt at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
9:00 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:14 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:28 p.m. Unwanted guest causing disturbance at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
11:51 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Trione Circle and Seghesio Way.
Sunday, Sept. 26:
7:47 a.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Kendall Way and Old Redwood Highway.
12:26 p.m. Warrant attempt at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
1:08 p.m. Suspicious person at Jessica Drive and Brooks Road South.
1:44 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Arata Lane and Los Amigos Road.
5:29 p.m. Occupied suspicious vehicle reported at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
5:45 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
7:44 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
8:04 p.m. Petty theft reported at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
9:52 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Barlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
11:16 p.m. Noise disturbance at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
11:47 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Shiloh Road and 19th Hole Drive.
