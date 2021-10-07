Monday, Sept. 27:
6:41 a.m. Vehicle repossessed at Gumview Road and Sunray Place.
7:43 a.m. Alarm hold-up at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor RIver Road and Conde Lane.
8:21 a.m. Community oriented policing at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
9:11 a.m. Petty theft reported at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
9:39 a.m. Suspicious person contacted at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
10:27 a.m. Family disturbance at Moll Drive and Callahan Lane.
12:50 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
12:56 p.m. Lost or stolen plates at Christopher Way and Natalie Drive.
1:41 p.m. Fight at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
3:12 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
3:13 p.m. Juvenile disturbance at Starr Road and Starr Creek Court.
3:59 p.m. Traffic stop at First Street and C Street in Santa Rosa.
4:05 p.m. Reckless driving at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
5:42 p.m. Grand theft reported at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
7:38 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Piccadilly Circle, Saint James Place and Piccadilly Place.
8:58 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
9:32 p.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
10:12 p.m. Suspicious vehicle reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:06 p.m. Coroner’s case at Bluebird Drive and Whippoorwill Court.
11:10 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Berwyn Way and Commons Court.
Tuesday, Sept. 28:
10:19 a.m. Welfare check at Wade Drive and Jason Drive.
12:15 p.m. Loitering at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
1:12 p.m. Suspicious person at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
1:25 p.m. Petty theft with subject in custody at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane
3:08 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Windsor Park Circle, Duncan Drive and Private Road E.
3:19 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
3:26 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run reported at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
3:30 p.m. Petty theft at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
5:50 p.m. Welfare check at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
6:33 p.m. Disturbance at Oak Park Street and Daybrook Drive.
11:41 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Brooks Road South and Foothill Drive.
11:41p.m. Traffic accident with minor injuries at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
Wednesday, Sept. 29:
From 1:11 a.m. to 2:31 a.m. there were 76 “annoying” 911 calls from Broadleaf Lane and Blue Spruce Way.
10:52 a.m. Warrant attempt at Fourth Street and Old Redwood Highway.
11:21 a.m. Battery reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:49 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
1:03 p.m. Suspicious person at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:10 p.m. Vandalism at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:52 p.m. Traffic stop at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:20 p.m. Disturbance caused by unwanted guest at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
2:55 p.m. Traffic stop at Fulton Road and Guerneville Road.
5:08 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
6:06 p.m. Suspicious person at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:19 p.m. Disturbance caused by unwanted guest at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
7:38 p.m. Battery reported at Old Redwood Highway and Tamara Way.
9:01 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Enzos Way and Old Oak Road.
10:45 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at American Way and Conde Lane.
11:36 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
Thursday, Sept. 30:
12:47 a.m. Private tow request at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
2:09 a.m. Animal control call at Buena Tierra Way, Foothill Drive and Espana Way.
3:53 a.m. Missing person at risk reported at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
6:42 a.m. Traffic accident of unknown detail at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
8:01 a.m. Warrant attempt at Redwood Drive and Los Feliz in Rohnert Park resulting in arrest.
2:14 p.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
5:48 p.m. Traffic accident with minor injury at Trione Circle, 10th Hole Drive and Mitchell Lane.
6:49 p.m. Domestic disturbance reported at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
8:19 p.m. Warrant attempt at Dorothea Court and Starr Road.
Friday, Oct. 1:
8:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
8:49 a.m. Fraud reported at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
10:19 a.m. Burglary reported at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:33 a.m. Automobile burglary reported at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
10:53 a.m. Automobile burglary reported at Pressley Road and Oak Springs Lane
12:17 p.m. Reckless driving at Hembree Lane and Madrone Way.
12:53 p.m. Child molestation reported at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
2:07 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Market Street and Old Redwood Highway.
5:42 p.m. Traffic stop at Jutta Way and Kristine Way.
6:14 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
7:27 p.m. Reckless driving at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
8:32 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
9:17 p.m. Suspicious person at Belfiore Lane, Twin Oaks Lane and Starr Road.
9:58 p.m. Suicide threats at Arata Lane and Davida Court.
9:59 p.m. Unoccupied suspicious vehicle at Brooks Road South and Natalie Drive.
10:09 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Collen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
10:26 p.m. Suspicious person at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
11:00 p.m. Disturbance at Bordeaux Way and Merlot Way.
11:27 p.m. Welfare check at Bartlett Place and Parade Garden Way.
Saturday, Oct. 2:
4:51 a.m. Welfare check at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
6:01 a.m. Subject under influence of drugs at Cornell Street, Dove Lane and Hembree Lane.
7:27 a.m. Animal control call at Courtyards E, Old Redwood Highway and Second Street.
8:57 a.m. Knock and talk at Country Meadow Way and Billington Lane.
9:20 a.m. Suspicious person at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
9:43 a.m. Missing person at risk at Indiana Avenue and Ventnor Avenue.
10:16 a.m. Domestic disturbance at Duchess Court and Walten Way.
11:02 a.m. Welfare check at Anthony Court and WIlson Lane.
12:57 p.m. Petty theft reported at Brooks Road South and Bond Place.
2:26 p.m. Extortion reported at Erika Drive and Wellington Circle.
2:45 p.m. Spousal injury report at Broad Oak Way and Creekside Drive.
3:25 p.m. Civil situation at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
4:20 p.m. Reckless driving at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
6:53 p.m. General noise disturbance at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
9:07 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:52 p.m. Traffic accident with combined police and ambulance response at Windsor Road and Duncan Drive.
10:31 p.m. Petty theft at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
10:42 p.m. Suspicious person at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
Sunday, Oct. 3:
1:30 a.m. Party causing a disturbance at Miller Lane and Old Redwood Highway.
2:09 a.m. Traffic stop at Wilcox Road and Starr Road.
9:21 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
9:58 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Oak Park Street and Windsor River Road.
1:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Oak Way and Decanter Way.
4:04 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
4:31 p.m. Suspicious vehicle at Venus Drive and Starr View Drive.
5:07 p.m. Animal control call at Les Brown Court, Harry James Court and Benny Goodman Way.
5:21 p.m. Petty theft at Holly Leaf Drive and Buckeye Drive.
7:55 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Andrew Way and Usher Drive.
11:21 p.m. Traffic stop at Grant Avenue and Healdsburg Avenue.
11:26 p.m. Battery at Old Redwood Highway and Starr Road.
11:33 p.m. Unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Colleen Drive, Abby Court and Joni Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.