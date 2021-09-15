Monday, Sept. 6:
12:13 a.m. Disturbance reported at Pedroncelli Drive and Baldocchi Way.
7:39 a.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Gemini Drive and Binggeli Drive.
9:25 a.m. Suspicious vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
10:08 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way. Subject reprimanded and released.
10:36 a.m. Officers identified an emergency and helped at Indiana Avenue and Starr Road.
11:20 a.m. Traffic stop at Willow Street and Blue Spruce Way. Subject reprimanded and released.
11:34 a.m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane. Subject reprimanded and released.
1:54 p.m.. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway, Windsor River Road and Conde Lane. Subject reprimanded and released.
2:00 p.m. Traffic stop at Franklin Street and Third Street. Subject reprimanded and released.
3:31 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Natalie Drive and Biggs Way.
4:59 p.m. Suspicious circumstances reported at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
5:40 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
5:58 p.m. Family disturbance at Chiquita Lane and Rio Ruso Drive.
6:23 p.m. Traffic stop at Rio Ruso Drive and Old Redwood Highway. Report issued.
7:03 p.m. Officers contacted persons involved in a call reporting a disturbance at Wild Oak Drive and Oak Park Street.
7:57 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
8:53 p.m. Officers were unable to locate suspects who set off fireworks at Buckingham Drive and Stellar Lane.
8:57 p.m. Traffic stop at Ventana Drive and Foothill Drive.
9:41 p.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
9:58 p.m. Officers contacted the occupants of a vehicle reported as suspicious at Prince George Way and Vancouver Lane.
10:05 p.m. Officers were unable to locate subjects in a call regarding music causing a disturbance at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
11:13 p.m. Officers contacted subjects involved in a call reporting music causing a disturbance at Emily Rose Circle and David Clayton Lane.
.
Tuesday, Sept. 7:
12:53 a.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
7:33 a.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Binggeli Drive.
7:47 a.m. Lost or stolen plates reported at 11th Hole Drive and Birdie Drive.
8:19 a.m. Grand theft reported at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
8:34 a.m. Burglary of an automobile reported at Arata Lane and Olson Farm Road.
9:19 a.m. Traffic stop at 11th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive. Subject reprimanded and released.
10:10 a.m. Grand theft reported at Pleasant Avenue and Collet Lane.
10:25 a.m. Traffic stop at Windsor River Road and Bill Beedie Way. Subject reprimanded and released.
10:58 a.m. Follow up on an investigation at Pleasant Avenue and Collet Lane.
11:20 a.m. Follow up on an investigation at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
11:31 a.m. Disturbance at Private Road F and Windsor Road.
12:19 p.m. Traffic hazard at Old Redwood Highway and Lakewood Drive.
12:29 p.m. Follow up on an investigation at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane.
12:31 p.m. Traffic stop at Windsor Road and Old Redwood Highway. Subject reprimanded and released.
1:23 p.m. Traffic hazard at McClelland Drive and Richardson Street.
2:40 p.m. Man down at Windsor River Road and Richardson Street. Combined event with ambulance response.
3:01 p.m. Homeless-related suspicious person call at Arata Lane, Evergreen Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
4:30 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to East Shiloh Road and Gridley Drive.
4:33 p.m. Dumping and littering at Shiloh Road and Hembree Lane.
4:49 p.m. Officers contacted a suspicious person at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
6:09 p.m. Officers responded to a call about a drunk driver at Oakfield Lane and Conde Lane but were unable to locate the subject.
6:49 p.m. Suspicious person transported from Windsor River Road and Richardson Street.
7:57 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
Wednesday, Sept. 8:
5:19 a.m. Officers completed a call regarding a suspicious vehicle with occupants at Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
6:24 a.m. Welfare check at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
7:02 a.m. Traffic stop at Armondo Renzulo Way and Conde Lane.
8:56 a.m. Disturbance at 10th Hole Drive and Eagle Drive.
10:28 a.m. Welfare check at Gumview Road and Berry Lane.
11:00 a.m. Suspicious person contacted Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
12:34 p.m. Child abuse call at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
1:38 p.m. Vehicle tampering reported at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
1:58 p.m. Missing person at risk reported at Mallory Avenue and Natalie Drive.
2:27 p.m. Follow up on an investigation at Aaron Court and Tamara Way.
2:53 p.m. Windsor police assisted another agency at Airport Boulevard and Fulton Road in Santa Rosa.
6:07 p.m. Suspicious person reprimanded and released at Shiloh Center Drive and Hembree Lane.
6:17 p.m. Occupants of a suspicious vehicle reprimanded and released at Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
7:01 p.m. Suspicious, unoccupied vehicle at Jessica Drive and Jane Drive.
7:22 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Joe Rodota Drive and Duvander Lane.
7:51 p.m. Suicide at Shamrock Circle and Darcy Drive.
10:43 p.m. Traffic stop at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue. Subject reprimanded and released.
10:58 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Sierra Court and Foothill Drive.
Thursday, Sept 9:
1:50 a.m. Domestic violence at Jessica Drive and Luann Court.
10:17 a.m. Marijuana possession at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
10:27 a.m. Welfare check at Franklin Street and Esmond Circle.
11:12 a.m. Drug possession at Shiloh Road and Caletti Avenue.
11:18 a.m. Disturbance reported at Judith Lane, Desiree Place and Judith Court.
11:28 a.m. Coroner’s case at Brian Street and Heidi Court.
11:37 a.m. Mental illness call at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
3:21 p.m. Follow up on investigation at Shadetree Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
3:44 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Old Redwood Highway and Merner Drive.
5:20 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Old Redwood Highway and Shiloh Road.
5:20 p.m. Annoying phone calls reported at Peppertree Drive and James Place.
5:26 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:04 p.m. Special assignment at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
6:51 p.m. Officers completed a call regarding an unwanted guest causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:07 to 7:50 p.m. Six calls requesting tows at Foxwood Drive and Los Amigos Road.
8:44 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
Friday, Sept. 10:
1:09 a.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
8:52 a.m. Person found at Mitchell Lane and Foppiano Way.
9:32 a.m. Missing person at risk reported at Foppiano Way and Vintage Greens Drive.
10:18 a.m. Minor in possession of alcohol at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
11:33 a.m. Officers on the lookout for a reckless driving suspect at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
1:05 p.m. Public assistance at Cab Calloway Court, Tommy Dorsey Court, Glen Miller Drive.
1:38 p.m. Battery reported at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
6:44 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Prince George Way and Victoria Lane.
9:57 p.m. Misdemeanor hit and run at Windsor River Road and Richardson Drive.
11:38 p.m. Fight at Oakfield Lane and Conde lane.
Saturday, Sept. 11:
1:59 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Billington Lane.
10:35 a.m. Violation of court order reported at Planetree Drive and Shagbark Street.
12:13 p.m. Traffic accident without injury at Brooks Road South and Glen Miller Drive.
3:16 p.m. Officers on the lookout for a reckless driver at Hembree Lane and Shiloh Center Drive.
4:32 p.m. Officers contacted persons involved with a suspicious circumstances report at Gumview Road and Prior Lane.
5:11 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Bluebird Drive and Old Redwood Highway.
5:12 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched to Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
6:12 p.m. Officers followed up on an investigation at Old Redwood Highway and Alden Lane.
7:13 p.m. Suspicious person contacted at Old Redwood Highway and Richardson Street.
7:22 p.m. Extra patrol dispatched at Windsor Road and Patrick Lane.
7:34 p.m. Reckless driver contacted at Wooded Glen Court and Lazy Creek Drive.
8:59 p.m. Petty theft reported at Calabazas Drive and Victory Lane.
9:49 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Redwood Court and Old Redwood Highway.
9:57 p.m. Officers contacted persons involved in a disturbance caused by music at Bluebird Drive and Bluebird Court.
10:13 p.m. Music causing a disturbance at Castelletto Place and Rafanelli Lane.
10:16 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Natalie Drive and Jane Drive.
10:35 p.m. Domestic disturbance at Carey Court and Dawn Way.
10:56 p.m. Welfare check at Johnson Street and Conde Lane.
Sunday, Sept. 12:
12:05 a.m. Public assistance call at Colleen Drive, Abbie Court and Joni Court.
1:08 a.m. Music causing a disturbance at Zapata Court and Rio Ruso Drive.
1:19 a.m. Report of automobile burglary at Robbie Way and Starr Road.
2:12 a.m. Officers unable to locate the source of music causing a disturbance at Palms Drive and Cock Robin Avenue.
4:07 a.m. Traffic accident without injury at Vinecrest Road and Vinecrest Circle.
10:40 a.m. Traffic accident with ambulance response at Thrushwing Avenue and Old Redwood Highway.
2:18 p..m. Traffic stop at Starr Road and Fulton Place.
2:47 p..m. Traffic stop at Old Redwood Highway and Third Street. Subject reprimanded and released.
3:43 p.m. Officers contacted the occupants of a suspicious vehicle at Old Redwood Highway and Savannah Way.
7:20 p.m. Officers responded to a report regarding mental illness at Robbie Way and Binggeli Drive.
8:21 p.m. Animal control call at McClelland Drive and Honsa Avenue.
9:15 p.m. Warrant attempt at Trione Circle and Castelletto Place.
9:19 p.m. Animal control call at Del Roble Lane and Pool Creek Lane.
9:43 p.m. Party causing a disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
10:02 p.m. General noise disturbance at Old Redwood Highway and Anish Way.
10:27 p.m. Traffic stop at Courtyards East, Old Redwood Highway and Second Street. Subject reprimanded and released.
