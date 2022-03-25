The regular deadline to register to vote in Windsor’s upcoming special election on April 12 is March 28.
According to the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters, to be eligible to register to vote, one must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before Election Day, and not in prison for the conviction of a felony. Voters who have recently moved or changed their name should re-register. Residents who miss the deadline still have the option to “conditionally” register and vote in person; please contact the Registrar of Voters Office for further details.
Eligible voters can register online at https://registertovote.ca.gov. In addition, postage-paid paper forms are available at many public and government offices including city halls, post offices, and the Registrar of Voters’ office.
Completed paper forms returned by mail must be postmarked on or before March 28, while those returned in person must be dropped off at the Registrar’s office’s 24/7 drive-thru drop box by 11:59 p.m. on March 28. Completed online forms must also be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 28.
On April 12, Windsor voters will decide who will fill a vacancy on the Windsor Town Council. While three names will be on the ballot — Stephanie Ahmad, Michael Wall and Evan Kubota — only Ahmad and Wall are still in the race, after Kubota withdrew from the race in mid-February and backed Wall. Whoever is voted in will serve on the council until December.
