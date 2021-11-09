The Windsor Unified School District Board of Trustees are meeting on Tuesday evening, Nov. 9. The board will be receiving reports about enrollment, Windsor High School athletics, as well as holding the first reading of the educator effectiveness expenditure plans for both the district and for Cali Calmécac Language Arts Academy. School board trustees will also receive a COVID update from Superintendent Jeremy Decker, specifically asking them to consider either continuing or ending the district’s outdoor masking requirement and will receive a presentation on the school plans for student achievement.
The meeting is being held in the library at Windsor Middle School and begins at 6 p.m. It will also be livestreamed on the district’s YouTube channel, viewable here, though public comment will be in person only.
Presentations
Student enrollment
A presentation given by Allison Griggs, the district’s student services coordinator, will outline the district’s enrollment numbers thus far. Enrollment in Windsor, like districts throughout the area, is still decreasing steadily year-to-year.
Griggs’ presentation will also cover demographic data as well as site-by-site enrollment.
Windsor High School athletics
Windsor High School’s athletic director, Jamie Williams, will present an annual report to the board highlighting different aspects of district athletics, providing updates on how sports shook out last year as well as notes from the district’s Title IX report.
Educator Effectiveness Grant Plan
WUSD Director of Educational Services Lisa Saxon will be presenting the district’s expenditure plans for funds from the Educator Effectiveness Block Grant.
According to the board agenda, “Funds are allocated on the basis of an equal amount per certificated and classified full-time equivalent as reported in the California Longitudinal Pupil Achievement Data System (CALPADS) and the California Basic Educational Data System (CBEDS) for the 2020–21 fiscal year. The calculated funding rate is available at Educator Effectiveness Categorical Programs.”
Funds may be expended during the 2021–22, 2022–23, 2023–24, 2024–25 and 2025–26 fiscal years.
The WUSD is receiving $1.03 million in block grant funds for the district and an additional $203,289 for Cali Calmécac.
The plans have to be adopted before Dec. 30.
Outdoor masking
Earlier this school year, the board adopted policy that required students to wear masks outdoors in an effort to lessen the number of students that had to be placed on modified quarantine. District quarantine numbers can be found on its COVID-19 information portal.
On Tuesday, the board will be revisiting the decision, receiving a COVID-19 update and discussing whether or not to continue outdoor masking. As of publication time, the board agenda did not have any additional information about this item.
School Plans for Student Achievement
According to the board agenda, “The School Plan for Student Achievement for each district school is updated each year to reflect major accomplishments, plan ongoing goals and outline implementation strategies for the year. Each single plan aligns it goals to the district Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP).”
At Tuesday’s school meeting, the board of trustees will receive presentations about the plans and consider approving the plans for the North County Consortium, Mattie Washburn Elementary and Brooks Elementary.
