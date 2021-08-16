The Windsor Unified School District (WUSD) Board of Trustees will be receiving updates on district construction, the 45-day revision of the district budget and its COVID-19 safety measures at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 17. Its only discussion item will be considering the approval of procedures and guidelines for the lease-leaseback contractor for the portable replacement project at Cali Calmecac. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held in person at the Windsor Town Council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 400. Attendees are required to wear masks.
Presentations and updates
With little information outlined in the board’s agenda, Windsor’s school board trustees are set to receive three reports at their Tuesday meeting — they’ll be receiving an update on WUSD construction projects from construction manager Eric Van Pelt, Superintendent Jeremy Decker will give an update about the 45-day budget revision and Decker will present an update on safety measures in place related to the opening of school and the Delta variant.
Setting the lease-leaseback procedures
The board is scheduled to consider a resolution outlining procedures for how it will choose the contractor for its Cali Calmecac Language Academy construction project. The project as presented to the board in December 2020 outlines a two-story, 14-room classroom building that includes a pre-checked lunch shelter and a play structure and will replace existing portables, per the board’s agenda.
In order to begin the request for the proposal process for the project, the board has to pass a resolution adopting procedures and guidelines for the selection of the contractor.
