Windsor middle and elementary students rode out the rain Wednesday morning, Oct. 20 for the first Walk & Roll to School Day of the year, sweeping from the Town Green to Brooks Elementary School and Windsor Middle School.
At the forefront of the bike train and the event organizing was P.E. teacher Laurel Green from Windsor Middle School. Also present were Windsor Police Chief Mike Raasch and Sarah Hadler, the Safe Routes to School Coordinator of the Sonoma County Bicycle Coalition.
According to Hadler, Walk & Roll to School Day is usually the first Wednesday of every month and the next one will be held Nov. 3. The monthly ride will continue until the end of the school year.
“They did fantastic,” Hadler said afterward. “They rode single file and did their hand signals and kept space between riders.” She explained that the Town of Windsor contracts the coalition to do bicycle education programs.
Parents and students first met at the Town Green by the Rainbow Snoopy statue, ready to ride by 7:45 a.m. Green introduced hand signals that the youth got to practice as the bike train looped around the roundabout near the library and down Old Redwood Highway.
From there, the group’s route led them right onto Arata Lane, another right into Camelot Drive and a left on Jane Street so they could drop off students attending Brooks Elementary School. Then, they turned around and headed to Windsor Middle School.
According to a Windsor school district announcement, Green offered students banners to take with them on “walking school buses” if they got a group together to trek to campus.
