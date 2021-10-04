At their Oct. 6 regular meeting, the Windsor Town Council will discuss extending the outdoor dining and parklet programs, make appointments to vacancies on various commissions, consider local limits on campaign contributions and respond to a Sonoma County Grand Jury report regarding emergency communications.
Extension of outdoor dining, parklet programs
The Windsor Town Council will receive a report and provide feedback to staff on the future of a program that has helped mitigate the economic impacts to businesses as a result of COVID-19 by facilitating outdoor business activity, particularly outdoor dining in public spaces.
In June 2020, the town took steps to assist local businesses suffering from the indoor dining ban by adopting an ordinance to allow for the consumption of alcohol in public spaces at certain times. In July, a full-blown Outdoor Dining and Commerce Program was created, establishing requirements and guidelines for use of public right-of-way for commercial activity, in addition to creating parklets, according to the staff report.
Both the parklet program and the urgency ordinance permitting outdoor consumption of alcoholic beverages expire on Dec. 1, 2021. The report recommends adopting additional guidelines to extend the program until Dec. 1, 2022.
“As the Delta variant continues to create a high rate of transmission, it is clear that creating opportunities for outdoor dining will continue to have a public health benefit and reduce community transmission,” the agenda report reads.
Additional recommended guidelines for parklets include expanding safety, access and design regulations, reducing parklet size and improving their aesthetics.
Interim appointments to be approved
Having continued this item at their Sept. 15 meeting due to an inadequate number of applicants, council members are expected to adopt a resolution that will appoint members to various committees.
Parks and Recreation Commission (two vacancies):
-Applicants: Spencer Blank, Sean Harrell, Jeanne Knapp and Emil Tudorache.
Planning Commission (one interim position):
-Applicants: Remy Canto Adams, Michael Freedman and Ben Lehr.
Public Art Advisory Committee (two vacancies):
-Applicants: Chris Denny and Becci Pell.
Senior Citizen Advisory Commission (one interim position):
-Applicants: Lilli Inman and David Kahn.
Campaign contributions to Town Council candidates
Council members will consider three options regarding campaign contribution limits in Windsor Town Council elections. The town currently defaults to the rules established by AB 571, effective Jan. 1 of this year, which caps contributions at $4,900 and regulates how funds received for campaign purposes can be spent. It does not, however, limit the amount of personal funds a local candidate may lend to their own campaign.
The staff report lists seven other cities in Sonoma County, showing the contribution limits imposed locally, with six of seven adopting limits much lower than that of AB 571 — between $200 (Petaluma) and $500 (Santa Rosa, Healdsburg). Sonoma’s cap differentiates between monetary and nonmonetary contributions, with $200 and $800 (value) respectively. Sebastopol, like Windsor, has no limit.
The council will consider the following three options with the intention of directing staff to pursue one.
Taking no action, contributions to those running for local elective office will default to the $4,900 state limit.
By ordinance, the town could remove the state restrictions and allow candidates running for office in Windsor to receive contributions without limits.
By ordinance, the council will set its own limits on Windsor candidate campaign contributions.
Response to grand jury report regarding “Emergency Alerts and Communication”
On June 21, a Sonoma County Civil Grand Jury released a report having investigated various topics across the county including countywide broadband access, Rohnert Park election districts and issues at the jail. Windsor, alongside the other municipalities, was included in the report’s investigation into the county’s emergency alert and communications systems.
The grand jury looked at questions like what improvements had been made to county and city emergency communications systems since the 2017 wildfires and why evacuation zones and maps have been confusing, among others.
The town council will be asked to approve a response to the four recommendations made by the grand jury, which can be found in the agenda report.
Other Town Council news:
The town council will make three proclamations at the start of their Oct. 6 meeting: one proclaiming the month of October as Annual Pomo Honoring Month, another proclaiming October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a third declaring Oct. 14 as Children’s Environmental Health Day.
Katherine Gabor, the new town’s new sustainability coordinator, will also be introduced.
Eight items are featured on the consent calendar, which can be viewed on the agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.