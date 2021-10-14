The parklet program allowing restaurants to provide extra outdoor seating on public space is here to stay until December 2022, after the Windsor Town Council expressed unanimous consent to extend the program at their Oct. 6 meeting.
According to Tim Ricard, Windsor’s economic development manager, the Outdoor Dining and Commerce developed in July 2020, after the town took initial steps to assist local businesses suffering from the indoor dining ban by adopting an ordinance to allow for the consumption of alcohol in public spaces at certain times.
The program has allowed businesses, primarily restaurants, to add additional outdoor seating on town property, generally taking up curbside parking directly in front of the business.
“This program along with the open-container ordinance were essential in allowing restaurants to remain open during COVID,” Ricard told the town council during his presentation. “Overall it has been well-received by businesses (…) and over 20 businesses have created outdoor commerce spaces. The parklets continue to be very popular with local restaurants, as they allow for the opportunity for socially distanced dining, and many people still feel more comfortable dining outdoors.”
The parklet program and the related outdoor consumption of alcohol allowance was established under urgency ordency during the initial months of the pandemic, and are set to expire Dec. 1.
Ricard noted that other cities in Sonoma County have extended similar programs. Petaluma, Sonoma and Cotati, for instance, have extended their parklet program through spring 2022, and Healdsburg has done so until Nov. 1, 2022. Santa Rosa is currently issuing 12-month permits for parklets, and exploring a permanent program.
Ricard said, and the town council agreed, that the deadline should be extended an additional year, ending on Dec. 1, 2022 instead. He said that the parklet program would help downtown businesses — and the town’s larger economy — even after the COVID-19 pandemic ends.
“Staff feels that this extension will support local businesses that are still struggling to make up for losses incurred over the past year, as well as promote economic stability while allowing the town to better understand how these parklets may function after the pandemic has passed, and life has returned to normal — whatever that may look like,” Ricard said.
However, Ricard recommended that with the extension, the town also take steps to establish additional guidelines, such as reducing the allowed parklet size from four parking spaces to three.
Design guidelines would include simplifying parklets to eliminate visual clutter, using simple wood and metal outdoor furniture, increasing the use of color and art and collaborating with neighbors to create an attractive aesthetic. Ricard said that making the parklets “cohesive-looking and of good quality” was especially important in the highly visible downtown area.
“Speed was really of the essence (in beginning the current program). If the program is going to be extended an additional year, we are recommending that additional guidelines be put in place and we ensure these parklets are of high quality,” Ricard said.
Staff will also explore regulations around compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Parklet operators, who have been notified of the potential extension and need for changes to set ups, will have until Feb. 1, 2022 to complete the necessary updates. Once their parklets are aligned with the as-of-yet-undetermined new regulations, they will have to undergo a code compliance inspection with the Town of Windsor building inspector in order to remain operational.
“I’m very supportive of continuing this through 2022. Our intent I think is to help the businesses recovery from financial loss. A lot of them were hanging by a thread and still might be,” Councilmember Debora Fudge said. Fudge also noted that some businesses made substantial investments in their parkets, and allowing them to remain in use longer will give business owners a chance to recover these investments.
The council decided unanimously to direct staff to return with a more formal request in the coming months.
