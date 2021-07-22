There will be a joint meeting of the Windsor Town Council and the Windsor Unified School District on Monday, July 26 at 6 p.m. for the two bodies to discuss their overlapping interests and plans.
The agenda is light on details, but the meeting will kick off with a verbal report from the council and school district on successes this past year.
Then the two groups will discuss six different items of mutual interest. Those six items include: State of the town/state of the school district; update on long range enrollment projections (WUSD); update on Keiser Park Master Plan (town); update on the North of Arata project (town); update on 7-11 committee process / Windsor Creek Elementary School site (WUSD); and update on Civic Center Project (no direction or action requested) (town).
The joint meeting of the Windsor Town Council and the Windsor Unified School District will take place on Monday, July 26 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be open to the public at the Civic Center Council Chambers, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Bldg. 400, however all the attendees are required to wear masks.
Town council members and Windsor Unified School District board members may participate in the meeting via Zoom consistent with the provisions of the Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, which suspended certain requirements of the Brown Act.
If you would like to provide public comment, submit them via email to the council by noon on the day of the meeting: towncouncil@townofwindsor.com.
Members of the public can participate in the meeting in person or on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97633777764
or by dialing 877-853-5247 and Enter Webinar ID: 976 3377 7764. As a public service to the community, Town Council meetings are televised on Comcast Cable Channel 27, on AT&T U-verse Channel 99 and via live webcast at http://townofwindsor.com/721/Agendas-Minutes-Videos on day of meeting.
