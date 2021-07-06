Council will also consider future of the Bluebird property and fund allocations for nonprofits
It will be a busy night for the Windsor Town Council at their next regular public meeting on July 7 as the council continues its discussion about how to fill the town’s vacant council seat.
The council last discussed how to fill the seat during its meeting on June 16, hitting a 2-2 stalemate regarding whether to fill the seat via appointment or election. If they don’t agree to an appointment or an election, they will miss the deadline to get the vacancy on the November special election ballot. Also on the agenda is a public hearing and consideration to appeal the town planning commission’s approval of a lot line adjustment and consideration of changing the Bluebird Property from a high-density residential/mixed use zoned property to a recreational use property.
The council will also receive a presentation on the nonprofit grant applications and consider approving grant allocations to the applicants.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held via Zoom and in person at the Windsor Civic Center in the town council chambers at 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Bldg. 400, Windsor.
Those who attend the meeting in-person will be required to wear a mask.
Filling a vacant council seat
Perhaps the biggest item on the agenda is the continued discussion on how to fill the town council seat that was left vacant when former Vice Mayor Sam Salmon was appointed to fill the at-large mayor seat at the June 2 town council meeting.
After deliberation at the June 16 town council meeting, neither option — appointing a qualified candidate or calling for a special election — garnered enough support from the council for passage.
Instead, town staff was directed to bring the item back on July 7 for council consideration.
Per California government code, the town council must fill the vacant seat 60 days after the start of the vacancy. Consequently, the town council must appointment someone to the seat, or call a special election by Aug. 1, 2021. If the council fails to either appoint someone or call a special election by the August deadline, then they must call a special election for April 12, 2022.
On July 7, the council will have to consider the two options — appointment or a special election.
For an appointment, no formal application process is required and the council may appoint any eligible person to the vacancy, or they can decide to nominate individuals or go through an application and interview process.
The person appointed to fill the town council seat must be an elector and a registered voter of the Town of Windsor and must legally reside in the town.
Alternatively, the council could opt to hold a special precinct election for Nov. 2, 2021. If the town council calls a special election, the person elected would hold office until December 2022 when the term of the former incumbent expires.
If the council can’t make a decision by July 11, there are other options to hold a special mail-in or in-person election in April or May of 2022.
Lot line adjustment public hearing
The council will also hold a public hearing to consider an appeal to the town planning commission’s approval of a lot line adjustment between 10095 Old Redwood Highway and 220 Entrada Lane and a request for a general plan and amendment and rezoning of the area from low density residential to medium density residential.
On May 25, the Windsor Planning Commission considered a request to approve a lot line adjustment and a general plan and zoning amendment on properties located at the aforementioned addresses.
According to the agenda packet, “The subject parcels are located west of Highway 101, east of Starr Road, and south of Arata Lane. Current land uses in the area are primarily residential, and a storage facility is located directly across Old Redwood Highway from the driveway at 10095 Old Redwood Highway. Both 10095 Old Redwood Highway and 220 Entrada Lane contain single family dwellings.”
The planning commission unanimously approved the request and on May 30, Mayor Salmon received a written appeal.
Town staff’s recommendation is to deny the appeal and uphold the planning commission’s decision.
Considering the Bluebird property
Council members will also receive a report on the Bluebird property and give direction to staff on whether the future use of the property should be changed from recreational use to high-density residential/mixed-use.
The 2.06-acre property is home to the Bluebird Center, which was acquired by the town in 2018 and has been used for parks and recreation programs and has served as a meeting space and most recently, an OptumServe COVID-19 testing site.
According to the agenda item report, the town council authorized the purchase of the Bluebird property with the intent of facilitating the development of a mixed-use housing project on the site.
“The site’s size and location make it a strong candidate for a ‘Smart Growth’ project. The site is designated by the general plan as ‘Boulevard Mixed Use,’ which allows housing at a density of 16 to 32 units per acre. At just over two- acres in size, the site could accommodate development of up to 65 higher density housing units – possibly more if the units are made affordable,” the agenda item report states.
With this goal in mind of creating more housing, the council would have to direct staff to change the property from a recreational use to the appropriate high-density residential/mixed-use.
Nonprofit funding
Lastly, the council will consider the applicants for the town’s nonprofit funding program.
Six Windsor nonprofits have requested a total of $95,275. The council will consider approving the following amounts to the applicants listed below:
• Active 20-30 Club #205. Project: Kids shopping spree 2020. Requested amount: $2,775.
• Boys & Girls Club of Central Sonoma County. Project: Direct assistance. Requested amount: $10,000.
• Council on Aging. Project: Meals on Wheels. Requested amount: $15,000.
• The Center for Social and Environmental Stewardship. Project: Windsor community and family strengthening services. Requested amount: $10,000.
• Windsor Presbyterian Church. Project: Food pantry. Requested amount: $2,500.
• Windsor Service Alliance. Project: Feeding Windsor’s food insecure. Requested amount: $55,000.
Meeting details
Folks can view the meeting via Zoom or attend in person at the Windsor Civic Center (folks who attend in-person must wear a mask).
To view the agenda item report, visit the town of Windsor website.
