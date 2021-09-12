Ken MacNab, Windsor’s town manager, will resign at the end of 2021, citing personal reasons, according to an email sent to the Town Council Sept. 9.
“It is with mixed emotions to inform you that I have decided to retire from public service at the end of this year,” MacNab wrote in an email to Mayor Sam Salmon and town council members.
“As most of you know, 2021 has been an exceptionally difficult year in my personal life,” MacNab said. “These events have given me pause to reflect on the importance of health, family and work-life balance. My resignation is driven by these interests,”
MacNab, formerly Windsor’s community development director, was sworn in as town manager in 2019, after a bout as interim town manager.
In the letter, MacNab details notable accomplishments he has made in his tenure, including an update to the town’s General Plan, serving as the town’s Emergency Operations Center director during the Kincade Fire and executing a funding program awarding over $1.5 million to affordable housing projects like Veterans Village.
MacNab also received praise this spring for his handling of the sexual assault and misconduct allegations levied at then-mayor, Dominic Foppoli.
"I have enjoyed working for the town, its people and our staff. Windsor is a special place and it has been an honor and a privilege to serve as town manager,” MacNab told SoCoNews.
In response to the resignation, Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza said, “It is difficult to lose a town manager who works as hard as Ken does,” Vice Mayor Rosa Reynoza said in response to MacNab’s resignation. “Even prior to being on the council, he always made himself available to go over an item on the agenda. I respect his decision and wish him the best.”
On Sept. 15, following their regular meeting in open session, the Town Council will adjourn to a closed session to discuss the resignation, according to next week’s agenda.
