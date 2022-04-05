For some of us, becoming ourselves isn’t a straight line. No, for some of us there are extra steps required to achieve the security, happiness, dignity and belonging everyone deserves, and the road getting there can be long and windy.
One such person — once a girl who was left unprotected during her youth, who was made pregnant at 14 and again at 16 by men who should have cared for her, one of the only Black girls in her disadvantaged desert community, a person who came into her lesbian identity in her late teens, but had to hide who she was in various places, including from a religious commune and while stationed as a tank mechanic in Germany during the 1980s — recently shared her story with SoCoNews over a two-part, four-hour interview.
Sharon Carter-White (née Carter), recently accepted the Windsor Town Council’s Black History Month proclamation on behalf of Windsor’s Black community. Sharon has been a nurse since she was 19, and continues to work as a personal nurse today. In 2018, after living a life she said felt like two, she moved to Windsor with her wife Vicki Carter-White, where they live in Windsor Mobile Country Club and volunteer through Windsor Presbyterian Church.
In 1963, while Sharon was in her early teens, her father, who had once been a train-hopping “hobo” and construction worker, moved the adopted Sharon and a less-than-agreeable stepmother far from their prior community in South Central Los Angeles and out to a sparsely populated and similarly resource-deprived area called Watts, in California’s Mojave Desert.
It was tough for Sharon from the get-go, overnight leaving a mostly Black community for an area with two other Black kids in her 88-person school. When the Civil Rights movement began in the early 1960s, the white people around her didn’t want to talk about it. Plus, she experienced isolation in her remote, rural locale.
“I had a really hard time. I was three miles away from the nearest child. The only time we really saw each other was in school,” Sharon said. To get to school, 30 miles away, she would be picked up first and dropped off last, riding several hours each way. At school, she received a subpar education that would present barriers for her later in life.
Without transportation, Sharon had few chances to socialize with other kids. But her father had “associates” who would come over to play poker and drink. When liquor store runs were required, her father would send her along with his friends — an opportunity to get her out of the house. Sharon’s father had no untoward intentions — she described him as an overly trusting man — but nevertheless, these brief forays into the world would often end with Sharon in the back seat with men much older than her. Having such limited experience and no point of reference, she thought it was normal, although all these years later she considers herself to have been coerced.
“My father trusted every man that came to his house, so I was taken advantage of by his friends when alcohol was involved,” Sharon said.
Once, Sharon initiated sex with a new man who refused her, aghast that she thought intercourse was expected. Her father was angry with her when she got pregnant with the first of two sons at 14, however, nothing changed, and she was pregnant again at 16. She said this led to further ostracization by the community and being relegated to continuation high school to prevent “contaminating” the other children.
Spirituality, important to Sharon then and now, was also taken from her, as people from church were judgmental. She also had the added responsibility of two children, consuming the remainder of her childhood.
By the time Sharon turned 18, she started asserting her own power more, learning she could say no to the men — a lightbulb moment.
“I was like, ‘That’s all it took?’ They weren’t ever forceful because they didn’t have to be. I thought it was normal,” Sharon said.
She started getting welfare checks in her name, and she moved out of her father’s house, remaining nearby. When Sharon would later step into her lesbian identity at 19, her father and stepmother would try to use that against her to gain custody of her two sons — and the money that came with them. Sharon said a child services agent said her children could stay with her, as obviously her father had not protected his own daughter.
Having bought a car, she ended up going to Antelope Community College where she would train as an LVN, graduating in 1968, but she suffered from her lack of education and social skills, alongside her stepmother’s voice in her head saying, “You’re not smart enough to take care of people. I wouldn’t let you take care of me.”
She got hired at a hospital, but said her job was always on the chopping block for her race. Alcohol, which she would use to cope with her circumstances, continued to be a theme in her life. A 30-something white patient, a heavy drinker, became Sharon’s first girlfriend.
Her first lesbian relationship ended over her kids, which her girlfriends’ friends had been wary of. Not to mention Sharon couldn’t legally drink at bars. But she came out of the situation with other friends who accepted her, and in her 20s made the move to Grass Valley, where she once again found herself one of few black people in town, let alone lesbians.
A friend’s well-connected grandmother insisted a local hospital hire Sharon after an initial rejection because of her race. She lived there for several years, with her children, often coping with daily racism by drinking, which threatened her job.
“I had alcohol on my breath every day because I had to cope with living in a white community, with outright hate and the KKK. I was often rejected, and some patients wouldn’t take medicine from me,” Sharon said.
At one point, Sharon joined a religious commune called In Search of Truth (ISOT), in Alturas, hiding her sexuality. This got her away from what she called harassment by the welfare system, agents of which would do things like measure the space between her sons’ beds.
The family lived in the “loving community” there for three years, before they were sent to Redding so Sharon could return to school to benefit the community. There, Sharon was re-introduced to some of the indulgent pleasures permissible in the secular world, namely pizza and beer, and was expelled from the community.
In 1984, Sharon’s path took her to Sonoma County, where she worked at Creekside Convalescent Hospital. Her youngest child remained in Redding with his tennis coach, and Sharon set her sights on losing weight to join the army, which she could join during a two-month window after her youngest son’s 18th birthday and before her 35th.
While she prepared to join a year after her move, she had no children to raise for the first time in her adult life. She found a place she could fully be herself: Guerneville.
“At that point I had no responsibility of kids — it’s embarrassing, but I had that responsibility since I was 14 years old. Guerneville was an exciting time in the 1980s. There were the clubs and late-night dancing. I got myself involved in gay community activities. I also got involved in the church in Guerneville.” The Metropolitan Community Church in Guerneville, which Sharon and later her wife Vicki have attended on and off for decades, was the first gay-friendly church Sharon had experienced, revitalizing her spirituality. For the first time in her life, she felt she fully belonged.
“I felt like I could explore my feelings. I knew I wasn’t interested in men, but I could explore what it was like to be able to walk down the street and just be me, and not have to put on any airs. It was a comfortable feeling and I celebrated it — being able to explore who I thought I was,” she said.
At 35, Sharon was the oldest person in boot camp, but enjoyed the army, which stationed her in Germany as a tank repair person for two years, allowing her to adventure, though she continued to face friction regarding who she was and feared a “witch hunt” allowable before “Don’t Ask Don’t Tell.”
“I was an older woman, and I was black — it was difficult. There was another lesbian couple in my unit, our company, but they were younger and white. I got along with men better than the females,” she said.
She particularly enjoyed learning about German history, amazed at how old statues, art and buildings in Europe are.
After two years, Sharon re-enlisted and moved to Washington, where her sergeant enjoyed insisting his company go on frequent 10-mile “fun runs” that Sharon didn’t find very fun. Prior to signing her three-year contract, Sharon had researched how to get discharged should she wish. She decided she would choose becoming overweight over breaking the rules, taking hard drugs, or being disrespectful.
Following the army, Sharon’s life became mellower. She lived between Mendocino and Sonoma counties, preferring the latter because she was less subject to racism. She struggled through math courses to advance as a nurse and worked all over, including in Richmond, where she was welcomed by the primarily Black community. She tired of the bar scene and became interested in settling down.
In 2005, Sharon met Vicki White on Yahoo! Personals. The two moved into Vicki’s Santa Rosa home later that year. Sharon related the adage: “Lesbians show up to the first date with a U-Haul.” Religion was important to both of them — Vicki, also adopted, was raised by a well-established and supportive Christian family.
Their family grew much larger, as Vicki’s daughter frequently lived with them, and two of Sharon’s nine grandchildren finished high school in Santa Rosa after experiencing problems in L.A.
One of Sharon’s sons passed, and the other who continues to be in and out of prison. Sharon says he’s socialized to the prison system and hasn’t been able to take care of his seven children. She helps him financially currently, but says it’s painful, as she and Vicki are on a tight budget.
Vicki, who had worked for the Red Cross and is now the president of the local PACER chapter which offers support groups in Sebastopol to adopted children, birth mothers and adoptive parents, retired in the past few years. They began looking for a new church in 2017, and settled on Windsor Presbyterian Church, selling their Santa Rosa home in 2018 and downsizing to their smaller, more manageable home. It’s also closer to their church, where they both volunteer in the food and clothing pantry, offering nothing but praise for WPC’s inclusive and affirmative culture and its community-minded and progressive pastor, Mary Beene.
The pair have had to deal with relationship problems, but ultimately committed to working it out, even though there were times they both wanted to leave. Their different backgrounds have been a barrier, but one they overcame together.
“The black and white cultures were a major difference,” Vicki said. “Our socioeconomic histories were very far apart. A lot of our early problems were about how we felt about ourselves and each other around that.”
Sharon said, “At times it was hard, and I would have walked. I just decided to say ‘This is where I’m at. I’m going to work through this. Vicki is a good woman.’” The pair waited until the 2015 Supreme Court ruling to get married, having been in a domestic partnership, and not wanting a San Francisco marriage to be annulled. They’ve been together for 17 years and married for six.
Sharon likes Windsor, even though it is very white (0.9% Black, according to 2020 U.S. Census data), saying “Only a few Black people live there, but I haven’t run into racism. I’m certainly not saying there aren’t racist people living here, but I haven’t run into it like I have elsewhere.”
She was happy to accept the proclamation for Black History Month at the town council’s Feb. 17 meeting, saying she likes the community-minded spirit and positive energy of Councilmember Rosa Reynoza, who asked her to participate.
Regarding overcoming life’s obstacles, Sharon said, “People say you can pull yourself up by your bootstraps, but there’s some obstacles to being black that make it hard to do, so I don’t have the answer. I’d like to say education, but there’s obstacles to that too.”
Reflecting on her life, Sharon said, “I feel like I’ve lived more than one lifetime. I’ve just had so much stuff in my life. I don’t know how I’ve overcome all of this. That’s why I said God is important to me. I have hope. I just try, even though I fall short sometimes.”
Vicki attributed Sharon’s journey to her apparent strength, saying “One thing that’s attracted me about Sharon is her strength. She’s strong. Whether you can identify where that comes from or not, it’s been that way all these years. I’m sure it’s a result of how she has gotten through her life, but she’s a strong woman. She doesn’t give up.”
The Carter-Whites encourage anyone struggling to make ends meet to take advantage of WPC’s food and clothing pantry. Distribution is from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays. Sharon continues to work as a personal nurse.
