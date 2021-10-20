The Town of Windsor has begun the process of updating the general plan’s housing element, a document required by state law to properly plan for housing development.
Towns like Windsor are required by California law to include a housing element in their general plan. The housing element “serves as the guide for residential development and addressing housing needs in the Town of Windsor,” according to the town webpage.
Housing elements must be updated every eight years, with the town required to prepare and adopt the 2023-2031 Housing Element by January 31, 2023. The town began the process in July, and a special workshop last Thursday offered a chance for the community to “learn more about the update process, identify specific needs and opportunities, and share your insights on how the Town can improve housing opportunities,” according to the event description.
Windsor’s community development department held a virtual community workshop to explore the town’s housing element update Oct. 14, with consultants introducing community members to the update process, conducting a poll and fielding questions.
Consultants Jennifer Gastelum and Cynthia Ward gave a presentation on the various components of the housing element, which is one of nine elements every California jurisdiction must include in its general plan. Unlike other elements, however, the housing element must be reviewed, adopted and certified by the state.
The housing element currently in use will expire on Jan. 31, 2023, to be replaced with a sixth housing element, which will have to be replaced in 2031.
The update process allows town staff to look at the needs of Windsor residents, and make decisions based on realistic projections regarding housing needs and likely housing development.
“We look at the existing needs of the residents of Windsor, as well as project out what the housing needs will be over the next eight-year period. We also analyze potential constraints on housing,” Gastelum said.
A major aspect to the housing element is the number of units required for construction through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA). In the last RHNA cycle, ending 2023, Windsor was required to plan for 440 units, although it issued building permits for only 189, which means the town could lose some control over the development process to make up the difference.
In the upcoming cycle, Windsor will be required to plan for 994 units, a 126% increase. Gastelum said that although Windsor’s increase in required units seems high, it is a reflection of the number of units required by the state of the Association of Bay Area Governments (ABAG), which dolls out RHNA numbers to constituent districts.
Over the next eight-year cycle, the jurisdictions like Windsor that make up ABAG will be required to plan for 441,176 new units, compared to 187,990 the last cycle.
“The town’s increase is not as large as some of the others we’ve seen in the Bay Area. We have seen some in the region that were over 600%. Nevertheless, it is an increase so we have to plan for more housing,” Gastelum said.
She also said that the town is not required to actually construct the units, which are dolled out based on income levels, merely to ensure there are enough realistic options for developers. Actual development is left to market forces, and Windsor’s shortfall last cycle was largely due to developers not following through on the process of obtaining building permits. In fact, 1,250 units are in the entitlement process in Windsor, awaiting development to begin, however, these will not apply to RHNA until building permits are issued.
Consultant Cynthia Walsh discussed needs specific to the Windsor community, identifying that large proportions of both owner-occupied and renter-occupied units are paying more 30% of their income on housing, the threshold of not being affordable. Renters are overpaying more than homeowners across several metrics (see sidebar).
Community Development Director Jessica Jones offered clarifications on several issues in the questions and answer section. Among the topics she discussed at length was an update to the inclusionary housing ordinance.
On the inclusionary housing ordinance, she said: “We’re looking at some policy changes that would try to encourage more onsite development, rather than payment of in-lieu fees. It’s super important, and traditionally we do see developers paying the in-lieu fee.”
In-lieu fees are a means for developers to bypass the ordinances on-site construction requirement of affordable units. In-lieu fees, Jones further clarified, do play an important role in funding other affordable projects, like Veteran’s Village, which is 100% affordable.
She also said the Town of Windsor has appealed its RHNA numbers, and a public hearing is scheduled with the ABAG executive board on Oct. 29.
As the update process continues, town staff and consultants will reach out to stakeholders such as affordable housing developers and conduct a study session with the planning commission and town council Nov. 9, in addition to other public outreach methods.
