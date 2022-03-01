Carlo Piscitello, a long-time crossing guard at Windsor Middle School (WMS), is approaching a $3,000 goal for a 50-kilometer-run-slash-birthday-fundraiser for Windsor Middle School’s music program. He will begin his run on his 50th birthday March 2, starting in Windsor.
Piscitello, a process engineer with Viavi Solutions, first got involved as a crossing guard when his two kids, now 24 and 20, began middle school. After his kids went on to high school, he hung up his stop sign and vest, but found himself missing the way it involved him with his community, so he started up again in recent years.
“Being involved with my kids, I got to know a lot of these kids from the time they were in fourth grade to middle school. When my son left the middle school, I stopped, but after he graduated high school, I found I kind of lost touch with my community,” Piscitello said. He likes to get to know all the children he helps make it to school safely. Some, he said, may be shy at first, but eventually they all greet him with fist bumps.
After his father passed away prematurely from a heart attack, Piscitello said he began a fitness journey, having been overweight and fearful of cardiac problems. He got into CrossFit, did Bay to Breakers and eventually got into training for obstacle course races like Tough Mudder. Courses include ice baths, muddy segments and even electrified obstacles that “give you a good little jolt.” In addition to a form of training, Piscitello’s running career was also a way to recover from an ACL injury in 2008.
“Fifty is kind of a big number, so I wanted to do something for turning 50 that was a little over the top — something challenging that I haven’t necessarily done,” Piscietllo said. “I wanted to do something with the number 50.”
Piscitello, who said his running is also a way to fight off the added calories from living life in Wine Country, said he wants to meet his grandkids, if his children choose to have them.
“I run to eat,” he said. He tries to run five to eight miles three times a week.
While he’s run 55K in 24-hour obstacle races, he’s never done it “as a casual thing,” so he thought he would put up a “modest” goal of $1,000, with the idea of donating the music program, having recently run into his friend Steve Mitchell, the WMS band teacher his students had adored.
“The arts are an underfunded part of the schools these days — along with physical education. I think (Mitchell) is a wonderful human, and I wanted to give him a boost any way I could,” Piscietello said. He put the GoFundMe up on March 1, and said that, almost overnight, he had reached his initial goal. He raised it to $2,000 and then to $3,000. At press time March 1, Piscitello had raised $2,632 for the music program.
“It’s taken off. I’m grateful people have donated. I didn’t understand the reach it would have,” Piscitello said. “We hit the goal right away — I didn’t expect this. People have been liking and sharing it after a friend shared it in one of the Town of Windsor Facebook Groups. Even (Vice Mayor) Esther Lemus donated.”
Speaking with SoCoNews last week, Piscitello said he was still formulating the exact course he would run on March 2. He emphasized that it’s not a race.
“My body will probably be a little alarmed at the distance I’m going. I’m not out to hurt myself, just out to get the miles done and raise the money,” he said.
He’ll likely begin his eight-to-12-mile run from his home in the Vintage Greens neighborhood, on his way to his morning crossing guard shift. From there, he’ll run to Healdsburg to visit with friends working at the Healdsburg Running Company, then head up and around Fitch Mountain and back down Old Red. He plans to finish the miles in Foothill and Shiloh Regional Parks.
“There’s so many miles to be had,” Piscitello said.
Those interested in donating are referred to Piscitello’s GoFundMe page.
