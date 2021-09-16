Despite the resurgence of the coronavirus in Sonoma County this summer, students are back in their seats at Windsor’s schools — and the Windsor Unified School District has unveiled a new COVID-19 Information Portal to keep community members apprised of COVID-19-related activity across the district.
The website, updated weekly on Tuesdays, publishes the data gathered as part of the district’s COVID-19 response, including the number of cases confirmed in both student and staff populations at the seven schools making up the district. It also details the number of students placed in quarantine.
According to WUSD COVID-19 data available on the site, there have been 42 confirmed student cases throughout the district since Aug. 12, with the most at Cali Calmécac Language Academy (18) and second most at Windsor High School (11).
The data also show how many individuals are currently on modified quarantine (187 as of Aug. 16, with 122 at Cali Calmécac and 59 at WHS and 6 at WMS) or full quarantine (seven, with four at Mattie Washburn Elementary, two at WHS and one at Cali Calmécac).
Information on how the school district responds to COVID-19 cases can be found on the site, in addition to other current policies.
