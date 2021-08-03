Letters to the editor

Saddened by decision
I was saddened at the recent Windsor Town Council meeting to hear the Windsor Chamber of Commerce stand up in defense of the commercial tobacco industry. As we are coming through Covid-19, racial disparities and health inequities have been in the forefront of the public eye like never before in recent years. A pandemic has taken hundreds of thousands of American lives.
The reality is, tobacco related deaths were greater in 2020 than those dear ones we lost to Covid. And, close to 480,000 lives are lost to smoking-related disease and death annually. Before Covid-19 hit, health departments across California were highlighting chronic lung injury and illness connected to vaping. The teen vaping epidemic was making local and national headlines. Now as schools are opening up, public health workers are bracing for what may happen as students return to campus life.
Public health campaigns are filling our current airwaves with messages about the tobacco industry's racist targeting of minority neighborhoods and black and brown communities with menthol and other flavored products and tactical discounts. Why on earth would the Windsor Chamber of Commerce want to be affiliated in any way whatsoever with fighting for the rights of tobacco retailers?
You cannot be on the side of social justice, health equity and be on the side of commercial tobacco. At the council meeting, one retailer explained that tobacco regulators were ethnically profiling immigrant merchants. This is a complete twisting of facts and reality. More people of color die each year from smoking than AIDs, accidents, murders and suicides combined. When the #1 cause of health disparities is caused by the systematically racist Big Tobacco, what would possess Windsor business representatives to support this racism?
The business community is vital to the local economy. Windsor is a health-conscious community. Retailers who choose not to sell tobacco are to be commended, including Windsor Walmart that is discontinuing all tobacco product sales. If there was ever a clear, obvious ethical side to pick to end the exploitation of vulnerable populations by Big Tobacco it's now. The handful of current tobacco retailers in Windsor will adapt and pivot to adapt to a growing client base saying no to their toxic products. We hope that the Windsor Chamber will catch up to the times. We trust the Windsor Town Council will pay attention to the true victims of Big Tobacco.
Greg Damron
Vice-Chair for Tobacco-Free Sonoma County Community Coalition
Santa Rosa
