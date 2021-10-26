No plans in place to reschedule league showdown
The most highly anticipated high school football game of the 2021 season between NBL unbeatens Windsor and Cardinal Newman was canceled on Friday, due to COVID concerns within the Cardinal Newman team.
With a possible league title on the line, the game would have pitted the first place Jaguars against the perennial power Cardinals in the first meeting since Paul Cronin took over as Windsor head coach earlier this year. Cronin spent 18 seasons leading the Newman program, reaching the state title game three times.
Although Cardinal Newman officials could not offer any details, the game cancellation was said to be due to “medical necessity.”
At the time of this writing there were no plans to make up the game, with just two weeks left in the regular season. For the Jaguars, it’s the second game this season that has been impacted by COVID, with their Sept. 3 date with Eureka pushed back three weeks after several members of the Loggers’ team tested positive for the virus.
The Jaguars (2-0, 7-0), off to their best season in 10 years, will resume league play when they visit Ukiah this Friday, Oct. 29 in a 7 p.m. varsity kickoff. The Wildcats (1-2, 2-6) are coming off a 38-19 win over West County on Friday, and will be looking to pull an upset against Windsor.
Cardinal Newman (2-0, 5-2) was scheduled to square off with Rancho Cotate (3-0, 7-1) this Friday, but with players still under quarantine, it is unclear whether the game will take place.
