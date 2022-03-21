Windsor High School varsity football coach Paul Cronin is resigning from his coaching post, effective immediately.
According to an announcement from the Windsor Unified School District (WUSD), Cronin, who lives in Windsor, is leaving his position to move his family out of state.
“I’m making a decision that is best for my family,” Cronin said in the announcement. “But I’ll miss my time here at WUSD.”
Cronin was hired in May 2021 to coach Windsor’s varsity team, leaving his prior post at Cardinal Newman following an 18-year tenure. In his time coaching Windsor football, he led the Jaguars to the 2021 Division 3 NCS Championships
“It’s always sad when good staff leaves,” said Superintendent Jeremy Decker in a statement. “But the good news is that the excellent team in place for the football program remains intact, and we are excited about planning to fill the head coach position with someone who can continue to build the program and move it forward.”
While the district looks for someone to permanently fill the varsity coaching position, current JV coach DJ Sexton will take over coaching duties. According to the district, the search is expected to take 30 to 60 days.
“DJ Is a great choice to step into this interim role, because he’ll be able to carry forward the program on the current foundation and provide continuity to our families and players,” Decker said.
“We wish Paul the best in his future plans, as he makes this move for his family,” said WHS Athletic Director Jamie Williams. “We’ve appreciated everything he brought to the table, and now we’ll look to the future from this foundation he’s built.”
“I have really enjoyed my time here at WUSD and have been proud to be a part of this District,” Cronin said. “It’s a great place, with a great program, and the team that will be taking care of the program in my stead are second to none. I know they will do great things in the future. Whoever is next to lead the Jaguars will be very lucky.”
