They say that all good things must eventually come to an end. That was the sentiment in the Windsor High School volleyball camp this week as the Jaguars ended the 2021 campaign with a loss to visiting Monta Vista in the opening round of the CIF Nor Cal State Championships.
The Jags finished the season with a school best, 27-9 record.
After their final match, head coach Christen Hamilton reflected on a remarkable season.
“Our seniors really led in leadership and set the pace for future teams,” she said. “Our younger athletes stepped up when we asked them to. Although the season has ended with a loss as most do, we are very excited for the future of Windsor volleyball."
The Jags qualified for just their second ever Nor Cal State bid by virtue of a top-four finish in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoff tournament, earning a No. 3 seed in the State tourney to host the first Nor Cal playoff match in the program’s history. But Windsor’s magical run ended on Nov. 11 in a first round match with No. 14 Monta Vista, falling to the visiting Matadors in four sets: 25-20, 22-25, 13-25, 23-25.
Statistical leaders for the Jags included seniors; Sofia Lopez (13 kills, 15 digs), Daya Mosqueda (30 digs), Lily Simkins (10 digs) and Sable Booth (5 blocks), juniors; Emma Smith (35 assists, 9 digs) and Rylee Omiotek (8 kills) and sophomore Taylor Boyce (11 kills).
Year to remember
The fall volleyball campaign was a memorable one on several fronts. It was the first year the varsity program has topped the 25-win mark. It’s just the second time Windsor had qualified for the Nor Cal State playoffs and the first time Windsor had earned a home match in the tournament. To illustrate just how consistently good the Jaguars were this season, every team they lost to made the NCS playoffs, and seven of nine of those teams went on to qualify for the Nor Cal State tournament. The Jags’ only two losses in league were to highly ranked (and eventual NCS champion) Cardinal Newman.
The players’ success on the court was equaled only by their work in the classroom, with the frosh, JV and varsity teams all earning Distinguished Scholastic Team status.
“We had a great season and I am extremely proud of these young women,” Hamilton reflected. “We had so many record breaking moments this year.”
Individual accolades
For the first time ever, Windsor had two athletes nominated for High School All American status; senior outside hitter Sophia Lopez and senior libero Daya Mosqueda. Although neither was chosen, they did earn a third team All American Best and Brightest distinction for their work in the classroom.
In addition, the Jaguars were well represented at the North Bay League All League meeting for the Oak Division, with Lopez and Mosqueda earning first team honors while juniors Smith and Omiotek landed on the second team.
