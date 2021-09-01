The varsity football Jaguars got off to a winning start in the season opener at East Union High School in Manteca on Friday, jumping all over the host Lancers in a 42-13 rout.
It was the first win in the Windsor era for head coach Paul Cronin.
The Jags erased an early 13-7 first-quarter deficit with 35 unanswered points before the game was stopped after three quarters, partially due to poor air quality.
Windsor will try to make it two in a row when it plays host to visiting Eureka this Friday, Sept. 3 in the home opener at Kirkpatrick Stadium. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Jags’ offense stuns Lancers
Windsor’s offensive firepower proved too much for the East Union defense, as senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer and senior receiver Makhi Johnson turned in a pair of spectacular season debuts.
The Jaguars drew first blood with three minutes gone in the opening period when a short drive led to a one-yard rushing touchdown from senior back Damian Escarcega. Flynn Stokeld converted the PAT kick for an early 7-0 lead.
East Union answered two minutes later on a three-yard scoring burst to cut the deficit to 7-6. The Lancers’ defensive unit stopped the Jags on Windsor’s next possession, cashing in again with a seven-yard TD scamper for a 13-7 advantage. The play was East Union’s final highlight of the night.
Windsor got it rolling late in the first quarter when Vehmeyer hooked up with Johnson on a 75-yard scoring strike to re-take the lead for good at 14-13.
Moments later, Johnson struck another decisive blow with an interception at the Lancer 28. Vehmeyer converted the opportunity on the next play on a 28-yard scoring run to make it 21-13 Jags.
The carnage continued early in the second quarter, as the big-play combo of Vehmeyer to Johnson struck again — this time on a 94-yard lightning bolt for a 28-13 advantage. The Jags ended an explosive second period when Vehmeyer dove over from a yard out for a 35-13 Windsor cushion at the half.
There was no let-up after intermission, with Vehmeyer engineering another scoring drive midway through the third period resulting in another one-yard quarterback keeper to make it 42-13.
With a blowout in progress and air quality an issue, the game was halted after three quarters, giving Windsor a 42-13 victory.
Vehmeyer turned in a sensational game, completing 12 of 14 pass attempts for 311 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 66 yards and three scores on the ground. Johnson was equally impressive, hauling in three catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns. Other offensive leaders were Escarcega (10-48 yards rushing, TD, 4-33 yards receiving), Kaeden Timmins (8-26 yards rushing), Hayden Anderson (3-55 yards receiving) and Nicholas Faaghata (2-41 yards receiving). Stokeld made good on all six of his PAT kicks.
Leading defenders included Timmins (4 tackles, 3 assists), Anderson (4 tackles, 2 assists, INT), Johnson (4 tackles, INT), Joey Skinner (3 tackles, 2 assists), Escarcega (4 tackles), Cayden Homan (3 tackles, 1 assist), Bricetaylor Gonzalez (1 tackle, 2 assists), Faaghata (2 tackles, 1 assist), Drew Gehrett (2 tackles), Sebastian Ramos (2 tackles), Andres Barragan (2 tackles), and one tackle apiece from Gunnar Erickson, Ruben Galvan, Jesus Cuevas, Austin Henry, Dominic Morris, Trenton Becker, Dominic Roderick and Nathaniel Viramontes.
