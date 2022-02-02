The Jaguars are playing their best basketball of the winter campaign entering the final month of the season, finishing up a strong January with two wins in three North Bay League outings.
Windsor sandwich a 58-41 loss to first-place Montgomery with victories over Maria Carrillo (61-54) and Santa Rosa (36-35) in pushing their second place league record to 4-2 and 11-11 on the year.
The Jaguars will resume NBL Oak Division action with home and away dates against Healdsburg (Feb. 2) and Cardinal Newman (Feb. 4), followed by a Tuesday, Feb. 8 rematch at Healdsburg. All varsity games start at 7:30 p.m.
Jags take two
The Jaguars finished the last week of January with a flourish, beginning with a 61-54 road win over Maria Carrillo. Windsor overcame an eight-point halftime deficit with a tremendous second half effort to secure the win. Trailing 28-20 at the break, the Jags mounted a steady comeback in the third quarter, finishing the game on a 23-12 run en route to a seven-point victory.
Junior guard Jayden Russotti led the attack with 22 points, while senior guard Jackson Earl chipped in 20 points and three rebounds. Also in the scoring column were junior Finn Grace (13 points, 3 rebounds), junior Ben Geist (4 points, 4 rebounds) and sophomore Joseph Campbell (2 points, 3 boards).
“I was pleased with the way the boys stayed consistent with their effort and competed throughout,” Jags’ coach Paul Holland said later.
Windsor played host to league-leading Montgomery two nights later, with the Vikings setting the tone with an 18-6 run out of the gate. The Jags trailed 35-22 at the half but couldn’t get any closer in the final two periods as Montgomery cruised to a 58-41 victory.
Geist led the way with 11 points and six rebounds. Other scorers included Grace (7 points, 5 boards), junior Audie Hanes (7 points, 1 rebound), Campbell (6 points, 5 rebounds), freshman Liam West (3 points, 1 rebound), Earl (3 points, 4 boards), and two points apiece from sophomore Collin Kraft and Russotti.
The Jaguars squared off against visiting Santa Rosa on Jan. 31 hoping to avenge a seven-point loss to the Panthers a week earlier. Both teams traded blows in a wild first half, as the Jaguars watched a 16-6 first-quarter lead evaporate in an 18-6 run by the visitors. The close battle waged on in the second half, with the game coming down to the final seconds as Windsor escaped with a 36-35 win.
“The boys fought hard throughout and stayed disciplined,” Holland noted. “I was pleased with how they stayed together and remained focused.”
Grace paced the Windsor offense with 21 points and six rebounds. Other offensive contributors were West (8 points, 1 rebound), Geist (3 points, 4 boards), Campbell (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Kraft (2 points, 4 rebounds).
