The North Bay League Oak Division title will be on the line this Friday, Nov. 5 when Windsor visits Rancho Cotate in the regular season football finale in Rohnert Park. Varsity kickoff is 7 p.m.
Both teams enter the game unbeaten in league play, with the Jaguars sitting at 3-0 in the NBL and 8-0 overall, while the Cougars are 4-0 in league and 8-1 on the season.
The Jaguars, who defeated Ukiah 42-6 on Friday, are in position to win their first league title since capturing the SCL in 2011, while Rancho last won the NBL title in 2014. The Cougars are coming off a 19-17 come-from-behind victory over perennial power Cardinal Newman.
Windsor controls its own destiny, considering their scheduled Oct. 22 date with Newman was canceled due to COVID issues for the Cardinals. At the time of this writing there were no plans to reschedule the game.
Both the Jags and Cougars enter Friday’s clash highly regarded in the North Coast Section, with Windsor currently ranked No. 1 in NCS Division 3 while Rancho is ranked No. 2 in Division 2.
Great match-up on paper
This historic clash of league titans shapes up as a classic, with both teams boasting many of the top players in the Redwood Empire.
The Jaguars, led by senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer (2,059 yards passing, 20 TDs, 384 yards rushing, 9 TDs) have been an offensive juggernaut in averaging 47 points per game. Top offensive weapons have been senior running back Damian Escarcega (868 yards rushing, 12 TDs), senior receiver Makhi Johnson (34-755 yards, 9 TDs) and freshman receiver Hayden Anderson (26-698, 7 TDs).
Rancho Cotate, led by junior quarterback Liam Keaney (1,921 yards passing, 19 TDs) enters the contest averaging 40 points per game. Other top offensive players are senior running back Ryan Kane (585 yards rushing, 10 TDs) and junior receiver Sailasa Vadrawale (49-726, 8 TDs).
The key factor in the match-up figures to be on defense, where the Jaguars have allowed opponents just under 12 points per game while the Cougars have yielded 25 points per contest. Leading tacklers for the Jags are junior linebacker Kaeden Timmons (42 tackles) and senior linebacker Cayden Homan (34 tackles, 4 sacks). Anderson leads the team with three interceptions.
Jags maul Wildcats
Windsor made easy work of the host Wildcats in its Oct. 29 visit to Ukiah, riding the hot hand of their play makers to post a 42-6 victory. Vehmeyer continued his dominance though the air and on the ground, amassing 356 yards passing and three touchdowns, while adding 51 rushing yards and another three scores. Other great offensive efforts were had by Escarcega (119 yards rushing), Anderson (5-162 yards receiving, 2 TDs and Johnson (10-151 yards receiving, TD). Defender Drew Gehrett led the team with eight tackles, while Homan chipped in seven for the Jags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.