All systems are go for the Jaguars in the first month of the preseason, forging an even 3-3 record.
Head coach Paul Holland has strategically had his team on the road for the majority of the games, and likes how the team has responded.
“The team has been performing well,” Holland reported. “We have played mostly away from home, which has been great for our boys and made things a little more challenging. The team is young and I believe this experience will help them down the road.”
Windsor took the court in the Red Brown Classic Tournament at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo on Dec. 2-4, scoring two wins in three outings to claim third place.
The Jags opened the tournament against a solid Vallejo squad, racing to an 18-8 first-quarter lead before going to the halftime locker room up 30-19. Windsor was never threatened after intermission en route to a 61-49 win. Junior Finn Grace took top scoring honors with 23 points and eight rebounds. Other leading scorers included Jayden Russotti (12 points, 2 rebounds), Colin Kraft (11 points, 8 boards), Jackson Earl (10 points, 2 rebounds), Ben Geist (3 points, 5 boards) and Liam West (2 points, 2 rebounds).
Windsor was locked in a tight contest with tourney host Archie Williams in Friday’s semifinal game, but the Falcons would prevail in the final minutes, 48-41. Grace paced the attack with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Also in the scoring column were Russotti (14 points, 4 boards), Kraft (6 points, 1 rebound), West (3 points, 3 rebounds), Earl (2 points, 1 rebound) and Geist (1 point, 5 boards).
The Jaguars took on Napa in Saturday’s battle for third place, breaking the game open with a strong third quarter on their way to a 49-40 victory. Grace led the way with 17 points and five rebounds. Other top contributors were Earl (12 points, 7 boards), Russotti (8 points, 1 rebound), Joseph Campbell (8 points, 1 rebound), Kraft (3 points, 2 boards) and Geist (1 point, 10 rebounds).
The Jags will resume preseason action this weekend (Dec. 8-11) when they compete in the 72nd annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament in Healdsburg. Windsor opens the tourney on Dec. 8 (after press time) against Clear Lake in a 6 p.m. tip-off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.