The Jaguars fell from the ranks of the North Bay League unbeaten in a Jan. 24 varsity basketball clash with visiting Santa Rosa, falling to the Panthers, 54-45.
The loss knocked the Jags out of a share of first place in the NBL Oak Division at 2-1, dropping them a game below .500 at 9-10 on the season. The Panthers improved to 1-1 and 10-7.
“A lot of credit goes to Santa Rosa, who came out ready to play from the start,” Jags’ head coach Paul Holland said after the contest. “We never really were able to get control of the game and Santa Rosa had a lot to do with that. Certainly a learning experience for our group.”
Next up on the Windsor agenda is a Wednesday, Jan. 26 date at Maria Carrillo, followed by a Friday, Jan. 28 home clash with first place Montgomery. All varsity games start at 7:30 p.m. With a 30-day county health ordinance in place until Feb. 11, indoor capacity is restricted to just 50 people per game. All Windsor home games are live-streamed online on the NFHS network. A monthly membership is required.
Jags clawed by Panthers
Santa Rosa took charge early in Monday’s tilt at Windsor, employing a stingy defensive effort to grab a 14-10 lead after one. The Jaguars began to find the range in the second period, but the Panthers matched them shot for shot to take a 34-36 halftime advantage. Santa Rosa maintained the lead throughout the final two quarters en route to a 54-45 victory.
Junior Finn Grace continued to light it up on offense, pouring in a game-high 28 points. Other offensive contributors included junior Ben Geist (9 points), senior Jackson Earl (3 points), junior Jayden Russotti (3 points) and sophomore Collin Kraft (2 points).
