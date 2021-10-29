The Windsor High School volleyball team can craft a brilliant end to an historic fall campaign beginning this week, when it opens play in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.
After winning a program-best 25 matches this season, the Jaguars hope to add a few more “Ws” to the total representing the No. 3 seed in the 16-team NCS tournament.
At press time Windsor (25-7) was preparing to host No. 14 Newark Memorial (14-8) in an opening round match on Oct. 27 (7 p.m.). Should the Jags win as expected, they will advance to host the survivor of the No. 6 Northgate versus No. 11 Las Lomas match in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 30 (7 p.m.).
Windsor’s postseason berth was one of 10 handed out to Sonoma County teams this season, including five in the tough North Bay League Oak Division. The success of the team, coupled with the burgeoning reputation of the NBL in the past few seasons earned the Jaguars plenty of respect from the NCS seeding committee on Sunday.
“The team has been working hard for a great seed in the playoffs,” Jags’ coach Christen Hamilton said this week. “We feel ready for the challenge.”
Jags gain league split
Windsor began the final week of NBL play hoping for at least a share of the title, with the
pennant expected to be decided in the rematch on Oct. 19 against unbeaten Cardinal Newman on Senior Night. Windsor, the only team to take a game from Newman during the league season, had no answer for the Cardinals in this one, falling in three sets: 16-25, 22-25, 18-25.
Statistical leaders for the Jags were senior Sofia Lopez (10 kills, 8 digs), senior Daya Mosqueda (20 digs), junior Emma Smith (25 assists) and senior Sable Booth (5 kills).
Gracious in defeat, Hamilton took a pragmatic view on playing an outstanding league opponent.
“Newman is a great team, having the top seed in Division 4 for playoffs, and a tough one to play on Senior Night,” she said. “But the challenge prepares us for the tough teams we’ll be playing ahead. We feel fortunate to have them in our league.”
Windsor closed out the league campaign two nights later at Santa Rosa, easily dispatching the Panthers in straight sets: 25-18, 25-15, 25-19.
Leading the net attack were Lopez (12 kills, 11 digs), Mosqueda (12 digs), senior Mandy Howard (13 assists, 4 digs) and sophomore Taylor Boyce (8 kills).
Windsor finished the NBL regular season with a second place mark of 8-2.
Bright future for program
It’s worth noting that in addition to the success of the WHS varsity team, the frosh and JV squads were equally dominant. In fact, both squads finished first among all NBL opponents, winning most matches in straight sets.
