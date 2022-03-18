As league openers go, they don’t get much tougher than the Jaguars’ inaugural stretch in the North Bay League softball campaign, dropping a pair of one-run heartbreakers to Cardinal Newman (9-8) and West County (14-13).
The setbacks evened Windsor’s overall record to 4-4 and a disappointing 0-2 in the NBL Oak Division.
“Newman was a hard fought battle back and forth with some costly errors on our part,” Jags coach Charlie Johnson reported. “West County was another tough loss. We battled the entire game and had a chance to win.”
The ladies will be out to right the ship when they resume league action on Thursday, March 17 (after press time) at Montgomery (4 p.m.). Windsor will host Napa in a non-league contest this Saturday, March 19 in a 12:30 p.m. start.
Jags fall in heartbreakers
The Lady Jags kicked off the NBL schedule on March 10 at Cardinal Newman, with costly fielding errors leading to a five-run Cardinal uprising in the decisive third inning. Windsor trailed by four after six frames before plating three runs in the seventh to fall, 9-8.
“We hit the ball well but just didn’t play clean defense,” Johnson said. “The good thing is we play them two more times to right the ship.”
Pitcher Zoe Finney (3.1 IP, 4 hits, 4 runs, 2 BBs) took the loss while Mia Avila (2.1 IP, 5 hits, 5 runs, 3 BBs) also logged mound duty for the Jags. Top hitters included Maddie Senkowski (3 for 4, 2B, run, 4 RBIs), Finney (2 for 4, 2B, 2 runs), Hayley Homen (2 for 4, run), Jen Doherty (1 for 4, run, RBI), Avila (1 for 4, 2B, run), Demi Lagourgue (1 for 1).
The Jags played host to West County on March 14, jumping out to a 5-2 lead after two before yielding a combined nine runs in the third and fourth innings to fall behind 11-5. West County plated three runs in the top of the seventh to extend the lead to 14-8, and held off a furious Windsor comeback in the bottom of the frame to preserve a 14-13 victory.
“We had the tying run on third and the winning run on second with two outs and we just couldn’t get them across the plate,” Johnson noted. “I thought our girls played well. There’s no quit in the team, I’ll give them that.”
Senior Riley Zwetsloot led the attack (3 for 5, 2 2Bs, run, 3 RBIs), while other leading hitters were Adriana Novak (2 for 3, run, RBI), Homen (2 for 5, 2 runs), Grace Boyle (2 for 5, run), Senkowski (2 for 2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs), Lily Caughie (2 for 4, run, 2B, 3 RBIs) and Sophia Soltanizadeh (1 for 1, 2 runs).
