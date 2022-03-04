Windsor returns nine players to strong veteran squad
The 2022 high school softball season will kick into high gear this month, as the Jaguars embark on what promises to be an exciting campaign.
Behind veteran coach Charlie Johnson, Windsor starts the season with high hopes of improving on last year’s 10-10 overall record, and has the talent and numbers to do just that.
“We had a great turn out of girls to play softball this year so we ended up with two larger teams,” Johnson reported. “We took 16 for varsity and 15 for JV. We feel we built two good teams for this season and future seasons.”
Returning to the Lady Jags’ varsity squad is a solid group of veterans that features seniors: shortstop/outfielder Riley Zwetsloot, infielder Adriana Novak, outfielder Jennifer Doherty and pitcher/infielder/outfielder Grace Boyle. Returning juniors are: pitcher/infielder Zoe Finney, infielder/outfielder Maddie Senkowski, infielder Lily Caughie and catcher Espi Marquez. The lone returning sophomore is pitcher/infielder Mia Avila. Zwetsloot and Novak are the team captains.
The list of first-year varsity players includes: junior infielder/outfielder Sofia Uricoechea, junior infielder/outfielder Brianna Bellotti; sophomores infielder/outfielder Sophia Soltanizadeh, outfielder Tianna Towery and infielder/catcher Amelia Klauenburch. Freshmen are: infielder/outfielder Haley Homan and infielder/catcher Demi Larourgue.
Among the strengths of the team is the depth of the pitching staff, which will feature Finney, Avila, Boyle and Klauenburch.
Windsor figures to be in the middle of a hotly contested title chase in the highly competitive North Bay League Oak Division, battling the likes of Rancho Cotate, Maria Carrillo, Cardinal Newman and West County for the coveted crown.
“We feel we can complete well in the strong NBL Oak Division and hope to be in contention for the pennant,” Johnson said. “To prepare for our league season We have built a tough schedule with teams like Petaluma, Casa Grande, American Canyon and Napa, to name a few.”
The spring campaign will be the first full schedule in three seasons, with the last two canceled or modified due to the pandemic.
“I’m excited to have what I hope to be a normal season post COVID, with fans, an NBL tournament and the NCS playoffs,” Johnson noted. “The girls deserve it.”
Scheduling notes
The Jaguars have already played three games in the early going, opening the schedule with losses to Petaluma (14-5) and American Canyon (9-0). Windsor notched its first win on March 2 with a 13-3 victory over Ukiah.
At press time the Jags (1-2) were preparing to visit Sonoma Valley on March 3, followed by a home date with St. Helena on Friday, March 4 (3:30 p.m.). Windsor will travel to take on Casa Grande next Tuesday, March 8 (3:30 p.m.). The team will kick off the NBL season on March 10 at Cardinal Newman (4 p.m.).
