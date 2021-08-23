The Windsor High School volleyball team is back in action following a short off-season, tanned, rested and ready to pick up where it left off last spring.
Under coach Christen Hamilton, the Jaguars are coming off one of their best campaigns in school history, capturing an unofficial North Bay League Oak Division title during a COVID shortened season, ending in May with an outstanding overall record of 11-2.
Windsor graduated just four players from that squad and returns a talented and experienced core of athletes this season, stamping the Jags as perhaps the team to beat in the rough and tumble NBL.
“We’re returning 11 players from last year's varsity squad, eight of which are seniors this year, and we’ve added some exciting young players as well,” Hamilton reported. “We have great senior leadership, which we’ll be relying on.”
The list of returning veterans features seniors; outside hitter Sophia Lopez, libero Daya Mosqueda, outside hitter/DS Stephanie Melendez, middle blocker Ashlyn Rogers, middle blocker Sable Booth, outside hitter Nalani Silva, defensive specialist Lily Simkins and setter Mandy Howard. Returning juniors are middle blocker Riley Omniotek and setter Emma Smith. The lone returning sophomore is outside hitter Taylor Boyce.
First-year varsity players include junior Makaylee Fowler, sophomores Sophia Williams and Madison Shaw, and promising freshman Haven Trechter.
Jags beat Gauchos
Windsor (1-0) turned in a successful fall debut in the Aug. 19 opener against visiting Casa Grande, easily dispatching the Gauchos in three sets: 25-6, 25-16, 25-12.
Statistical leaders for the Jags were Sofia Lopez (7 kills, 5 digs), Haven Trechter (7 kills) and Sable Booth (6 kills).
The victory over Casa Grande completed a clean sweep on the night, following straight set wins by Windsor frosh and JV teams.
Jags among NBL favorites
The road to the NBL pennant will not be an easy one for the Jaguars, as they battle the likes of Maria Carrillo, Cardinal Newman, West County and Montgomery high schools for NBL supremacy.
With COVID concerns still with us, health protocols require that all players, coaches and spectators continue to wear masks in the gym.
The Jags will host Rancho Cotate on Tuesday, Aug. 24 (4/5/6:30 p.m.).
