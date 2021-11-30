Windsor earns spot in state 3-AA playoffs; hosts Vanden on Friday
The Jaguars are North Coast Section champions for the first time in 10 years, capturing the Division 3 title on Friday in a thoroughly convincing, 38-14 victory over visiting No. 3 seeded Benicia.
The win, before a capacity crowd at Kirkpatrick Stadium, was arguably Windsor’s most complete to date in a sensational and historic fall campaign, dominating the contest in virtually every facet of the game.
The victory completed an impressive finish to a great NCS tournament, with the Jags recording lopsided wins over No. 8 Northgate, No. 4 El Cerrito and No. 3 Benicia. The NCS title is the first since 2011 and the first under new head coach Paul Cronin.
On Sunday, Windsor (12-1) was selected to compete in the California Interscholastic Federation State Division 3-AA North football playoffs, and will host Vanden (11-2) of Fairfield this Friday, Dec. 3 in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The winner will advance to play the survivor of the CIF South Division 3-AA semifinal between Newport Harbor and Aquinas in the state championship game on Dec. 10 in Mission Viejo. It is the first time Windsor has competed for a state championship.
Vanden has been just as dominant as the Jaguars this season, averaging over 45 points per game in a high-octane offensive attack. The team is coming off a 49-21 win over Merced to capture the CIF San Joaquin Section playoff tournament and is currently riding a five-game win streak. The teams have one common opponent this season – Rancho Cotate. Vanden fell to the Cougars in a 38-31 overtime loss in September, while the Jags fell to Rancho, 28-27 earlier this month.
Jaguars capture NCS
The NCS Division 3 match-up with No. 3 Benicia was the second season meeting between teams, with the Jaguars having recorded a 38-14 win over the Panthers in a pre-league clash in October. This game would follow an eerily similar script, as Windsor combined a stifling defensive effort with an opportunistic, big-play offense to grab an insurmountable lead.
The Jaguars drew first blood midway through the opening period when senior running back Damian Escarcega broke loose on a 19-yard scoring burst. Kicker Flynn Stokeld capped their next possession early in the second quarter with a 22-yard field goal and Windsor led 10-0. A fumble recovery by senior linebacker Cayden Homan had the Jags in business moments later, and an ensuing 50-yard run by quarterback Chase Vehmeyer had his team smelling blood at the Benicia 15. Escarcega capped the march with a short touchdown jaunt and suddenly, it was a 17-0 ballgame. The Jaguars put an exclamation point on the half in their final possession in the second quarter when Vehmeyer hooked up with senior receiver Makhi Johnson on a 38-yard pass play. The sequence set up a 22-yard scoring strike to junior receiver Nicholas Fa’agata for a 24-0 lead at the break.
There was no let-up for Windsor in the third period, using a short field to score on a 13-yard keeper by Vehmeyer to make it 31-0 Jags. Fa’agata put the icing on the cake on Benicia’s next series with a 49-yard interception return to make it 38-0. With the game out of reach, the Panthers would score twice in garbage time as Windsor powered to a 38-14 rout.
Vehmeyer finished the night with eight completions on 14 pass attempts for 161 passing yards and one touchdown, adding 107 rushing yards and a score on the ground. Escarcega had 92 yards rushing on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Leading receivers were Johnson (2-79 yards), Hayden Anderson (1-39 yards) and Fa’agata (1-22 yards, TD).
Leading defenders included sophomore Gunnar Erickson (8 solo tackles), Homan (6 tackles, 2 assists, sack, FR), Anderson (6 solo tackles), David French (4 solo tackles), Dom Roderick (2 tackles, 1 assist, 2 sacks), Logan Lino (3 solo tackles), Fa’agata (2 tackles, INT, TD), Escarcega (2 tackles, 1 assist, sack), Drew Gehrett (2 tackles, 2 assists), Kaeden Timmons (2 tackles, 1 assist, sack), Johnson (2 tackles), Trenton Ballard-Becker (2 tackles, 1 assist), Conner Contreras (2 tackles) and one tackle apiece from Ruben Galvan and Vehmeyer.
