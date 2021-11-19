It’s been two years since Sonoma County has seen a normal high school basketball season, and the Windsor Jaguars are eager to get started.
The Jags will open the 2021-22 hoops campaign on Nov. 18 (after press time) when it visits Vintage of Napa in a 7 p.m. tip-off. Windsor will travel to Casa Grande next Wednesday, Nov. 23 in the annual Foundation Game 7 p.m.
Head varsity coach Paul Holland is back for his second campaign after leading the Jags to an outstanding 10-5 record (7-1 in league) in an abbreviated season last spring, and hoping to build on that success with a good mix of returning veterans and talented newcomers.
“This year we have five returners from last year’s team who all made valuable contributions,” Holland said. “It will be exciting to see how they continue to develop this year.”
Returning veterans include senior Jackson Earl, junior Finn Grace, junior Ben Geist, junior Jayden Russotti and sophomore Joseph Campbell.
Moving up in their first varsity season are junior Alexander (Audie) Hanes, sophomore Colin Kraft and freshman Liam West.
“We will be young but I’m very excited at the potential the team has to develop and grow,” Holland noted. “The younger players bring a lot of energy to practice and consistently compete each day. I expect our team to compete and develop throughout the season.”
The Jags will be tested on a nightly basis competing in the tough North Bay League Oak Division, with the top competition expected to be Cardinal Newman and Montgomery. Other league teams looking to compete for a spot in the upper division are Healdsburg, Santa Rosa and Maria Carrillo. The Jaguars open the NBL campaign against Santa Rosa on Jan. 4.
