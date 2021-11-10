The Jaguars may have lost the battle in Friday’s North Bay League (NBL) showdown at Rancho Cotate, but despite the heartbreaking 28-27 setback, they may yet win the war.
On Sunday, Windsor (3-1, 8-1) was awarded the No. 1 seed in the North Coast Section (NCS) Division 3 playoffs and will visit No. 8 Northgate this Friday, Nov. 12 in a 7 p.m. kickoff in Walnut Creek.
Although the Broncos (8-2) are seeded eighth in the divisional bracket they’ll host the NCS opener by virtue of being a league champion, capturing the Diablo Valley League title with a 5-0 record.
Rancho comeback sinks Jags
Friday’s showdown in Rohnert Park on Friday was a heavyweight title fight between a pair of unbeaten NBL opponents — and it lived up to all advanced billing.
With a huge crowd erupting on every play, Windsor landed the first blow, as quarterback Chase Vehmeyer engineered a 65-yard march culminating in a one-yard scoring plunge from running back Damian Escarcega for a 7-0 lead. The Cougars quickly countered with a 90-yard drive ending on 24-yard scoring pass to knot the contest at 7-7 after one.
The Jaguars kept the pressure on in the second period, as Vehmeyer hit receiver Nicholas Fa’agata on a 66-yard pass play to set up a three-yard touchdown run from Makhi Johnson for a 14-7 advantage. The Jags appeared to have the Cougars on the ropes on their next possession when Vehmeyer capped the march with a two-yard scoring dive for
a 21-7 lead. Rancho didn’t flinch, as quarterback Liam Keaney busted loose on a 41-yard keeper. The point after boot failed and the Cougars trailed 21-13 at the half.
The Cougars came out for the decisive third quarter with a vengeance, mounting a pair of scoring drives, the second culminating in a 17-yard pass from Keaney to receiver Sailasa Vadrawale to surge ahead, 28-21. With the Windsor offense suddenly struggling against a stiffening Rancho defense, the game moved to the fourth quarter with Rancho up 28-21.
Windsor freshman Hayden Anderson got the Jags off to a great start in the fourth quarter, returning an interception 64 yards to the Rancho 21 yard line. Vehmeyer appeared to score on a one-yard plunge two plays later, but the touchdown was nullified due to a penalty. The drive stalled a few plays later at the Rancho Cotate one-yard line.
Still trailing 28-21, Windsor mounted a final desperate drive with time winding down. Vehmeyer led a 62-yard march, capping the drive with a 28-yard touchdown burst to cut the deficit to 28-27. But the ensuing point after kick by Flynn Stokeld was blocked, and the Cougars hung on for a 28-27 win.
Vehmeyer finished the night with 11 completions on 20 pass attempts for 60 yards and two interceptions, while adding 141 rushing yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns. Other offensive leaders included Escarcega (10-62 yards rushing, TD), Johnson (6-41 yards rushing, TD, 1-51 yards receiving), Fa’agata (5-78 yards receiving), Anderson (3-17 yards receiving) and Brody Pilegaard (1-17 yards receiving). The Jaguars had a season-high three turnovers in the game.
Leading defenders were Trenton Becker (6 tackles, 2 assists), Kaeden Timmons (4 tackles, 1 assist), Brohnson Groves (4 tackles), Anderson (3 tackles, INT), Johnson (3 tackles), Joey Skinner (2 tackles, 1 assist), Drew Gehrett (2 tackles), Conner Contreras (2 tackles, 2 assists), Jesus Cuevas (2 tackles), Escarcega (1 tackle, 1 assist) and Ricky Campos (1 tackle).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.