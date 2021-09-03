The Windsor High School Jaguars will have to wait another week to play their home football opener, after Eureka, their scheduled opponent, canceled the Friday, Sept. 3 game due to COVID precautions.
The Loggers’ JV and varsity teams were not able to field full squads because two players are currently subject to COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We have kids who are getting contact traced, and so since they’re not vaccinated and they’ve been around someone, based on exposure rules, they need to be quarantined, so we have too many players in quarantine to safely field the team for Friday,” Eureka head coach Andrew Haraldson told the Eureka Times Standard newspaper. “We’re testing (for COVID-19) Friday and Monday, and those tests will determine which players will come back for the following game.”
The Jaguars (1-0) will resume pre-league action next Friday, Sept. 10 when they host Montgomery. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
