The varsity football Jaguars are set to take the field in the much anticipated season opener this week, a campaign that should be an exciting one for local fans.
Former Cardinal Newman head coach Paul Cronin will lead the Jaguars in his first season at Windsor, looking to build on the Jag’s solid 2-3 record in a COVID shortened spring campaign.
Windsor will open the 2021 schedule on the road, as they travel to East Union High School in Manteca in a 7:30 p.m. varsity kickoff. The Lancers (1-0), members of the San Joaquin Section, are coming off a 41-26 win over Ripon in their season opener a week ago and should be a good litmus test for the Jags on Friday. The Jags will play their home opener on Friday, Sept. 3 against Eureka.
Jags’ roster loaded with talent
The sky may be the limit this year for a Windsor team that is long on both talent and experience, with seasoned veterans at every skill position.
Third-year senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer may emerge as the class of the North Bay League when the fall leaves start to turn, a player that can beat you with both his arm and legs. He’ll be joined in the backfield by a strong stable of running backs that features senior power runner Joey Skinner and elusive senior Damian Escarcega. Throw in talented junior Kaeden Timmins and you’ve got the makings of a solid running game. Other backs in the mix are sophomores Ricky Campos and Dominic Morris.
The receiving corps should provide Vehmeyer with plenty of big play opportunities, led by seniors Makhi Johnson and Drew Gehrett and junior Austin Henry. Other targeted receivers may include seniors Ruben Galvan and Sebastian Ramos, juniors Nicholas Faaghata and Jaxon Leo, sophomores Gunnar Erickson and Austin Kingwell, and emerging freshmen Brody Pilegaard and Hayden Anderson.
Manning the offensive line will be a combination of seniors Phillip Tappin, Cayden Homan, Dominic Roderick, Logan Lino, Brohnson Groves, Angel Solario, Will Kesecker; and juniors Cameron Crean, Conner Contreras; and sophomore Thomas Shaw. Senior Flynn Stokeld returns to handle the kicking chores.
The defensive line should be a strength led by Roderick, a run stopping machine. He’ll be joined in the trenches by several of the aforementioned lineman, along with seniors Chris Jones and Jesus Cuevas, juniors Bricetaylor Gonzalez, David French, Nathaniel Viramontes, Juan Arreguin, Corrin Brown and Andres Barragan.
The line-backing corps consists of Skinner, Escarcega, juniors Adrian Vega and Trenton Becker, Homan and Campos. Seeing action in the defensive backfield will be a group that includes Johnson, Gehrett, Galvan, Erickson, Ramos, Faaghata, Kingwell, Leo, Henry, Anderson and Pilegaard.
