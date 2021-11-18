It’s been said more than once that it’s not how you start a game that counts, but how you finish.
The No. 1 seeded Jaguars will attest to that fact after posting a 35-17 comeback win at No. 8 Northgate on Nov. 12 in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoff opener in Walnut Creek. Windsor took full advantage of four Northgate turnovers, and leaned on its big-play men to do the rest.
The win propelled the Jaguars (9-1) into the NCS semifinals this Friday, Nov. 19 when they come home to host No. 4 seeded El Cerrito (9-2). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Gauchos, champions of the Tri-County Rock League, present a formidable foe for the Jags after posting a 40-32 NCS win over Acalanes on Friday. Defense has been their strength, and figures to be tested against the high-octane Windsor offense.
Jags’ strong finish
Things didn’t go as scripted in the Nov. 12 visit to Northgate, as the Jaguars spotted the Broncos a 14-0 first-quarter lead.
The two-touchdown deficit would only serve to ignite the Windsor fire, with the Jaguars responding with 35-3 run in the next three quarters to post an impressive, 35-17 victory.
Senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer turned in yet another spectacular game, completing 22 of 36 pass attempts for 291 yards and two touchdowns, adding 50 yards and one score on the ground. Other top offensive players included Escarcega (14-79 yards rushing, 2 TDs), Anderson (13-183 yards receiving, TD, career high) and Johnson (5-85 yards receiving, TD).
Defensive leaders were Homan (10 solo tackles, sack), Trenton Ballard-Becker (6 solo tackles), Escarcega (5 tackles, 2 assists, INT), Kaeden Timmons (4 tackles, 2 assists), Brohnson Groves (4 tackles, 1 assist), Anderson (4 solo tackles), Drew Gehrett (2 solo tackles, FR), Jesus Cuevas (1 tackle, 1 assist, FR) and Nicholas Fa’agata (1 tackle, INT).
