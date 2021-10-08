The Windsor High School girl’s tennis squad has served notice as one of the top teams in the North Bay League in the first half of the season, racing to a 3-1 league start while pushing its overall record to 7-1.
Under the watchful eyes of coaches Arcadio Fogal and Henry Hasegawa, the Jaguars have been on a roll since winning all four of their pre-league matches, adding three wins in the first round-robin of NBL play.
“I’m pleased the team is working hard on their mechanics,” Fogal said recently, before adding, “We need a lot of footwork drills.”
The Jags are loaded with both talent and experience, two key ingredients for success.
Returning veterans for Windsor are; Sophia Arenales (4th year), Gabi Vail (3rd year), Nanette Nguyen (3rd year, Lauren Fields (3rd year, Diana Garcia (4th year), Natalia Martinez (3rd year), Cesaria Gonsalves (3rd year), Maia Rafidison (2nd year), Ely Barajas Lara (2nd year), Victoria Gutanu (2nd year) and Melanie De Luna (2nd year).
Newcomers to the squad are; senior Jaycie Levar (one of the top players on the team), Olivia Hohnstein, Sara Fields, Maya Bowen, Isabella Arenales, Rae Connors-Reilly and Elizabeth Azevedo.
At press time the Jags were preparing to host West County on Oct. 7, followed by a home showdown with perennial power Cardinal Newman on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Matches start at 3:30 p.m.
