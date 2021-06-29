Carmen Perez second at State Invitational meet
Windsor High School wrestlers are hitting the mat this summer in good numbers, refining their skills in a series of high-level tournaments.
The Jaguars were represented by seven athletes at the USA California State Folkstyle Tournament in Roseville this month, taking home five medals.
Brining home hardware for the local contingent were 108-pound Carmen Perez (2nd place), 118-pound Arianna Dixon (6th place), 123-pound Miako Pizzorno (4th place), 170-pound Jolette Torres (2nd place) and 170-pound Yaretzi Cruz-Garcia (3rd place).
Perez second at State
Perez moved on to compete at the 2021 California Girls State Invitational Meet in Fresno in mid June, with the No. 2 ranked Windsor product winning her first three matches before losing to No. 1 seeded A. Falcon of Walnut in the finals to earn a second-place medal.
