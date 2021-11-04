A great season has morphed into a historic one for the Windsor High School volleyball team, posting two wins in the North Coast Section playoffs to advance to the Division 2 semifinals.
At press time the No. 3 Jaguars (27-7) were preparing to visit No. 2 Redwood (24-5) in Larkspur on Wednesday, Nov. 3, with the survivor advancing to the title match against the winner of the No. 1 Marin Catholic versus No. 7 Benicia match this Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. The semifinal date with Redwood is the second time the teams have met this season, with the Giants pulling out a hard-fought win in a tournament in September.
“Redwood is tough and well-coached, but I like our chances,” Jags head coach Christen Hamilton said. “We’re a different team today than when we played them earlier in the year.”
Also looming for the Jags is an automatic berth in the prestigious CIF Nor Cal State Championships, which begin next week. It’s just the second Nor Cal State berth for Windsor in the history of the volleyball program.
“It’s been our goal all season to get to state,” Hamilton noted. “We’ve been talking about playing for ‘weeks’ in the playoffs and now we get that chance. I’m super proud of our girls and all the support they’ve received from the Windsor administration and community.”
Jags advance in NCS
The Jags made short work of their first two NCS opponents, beginning with a three-set win over No. 14 Newark Memorial in the “Jungle” on Oct. 27. Windsor got off to a slow start in game one to eke out a 26-24 win, but settled down to notch the next two sets in convincing fashion; 25-15, 25-16.
Leading the attack for the Jaguars was senior Sofia Lopez, who recorded a career high 22 kills to go with her 16 digs. Other statistical leaders were senior Daya Mosqueda (28 digs), junior Emma Smith (42 assists) and junior Rylee Omiotek (9 kills).
Windsor was back on its home court on Oct. 30 against No. 6 Northgate, turning back a strong Bronco’s squad in four sets: 25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 25-17.
Standouts for the Jags included sophomore Taylor Boyce (18 kills), Lopez (10 kills, 17 digs), Smith (37 assists, 10 digs), Mosqueda (16 digs) and senior Sable Booth (7 kills).
