The first month of the fall volleyball season couldn’t have gone much better for the Windsor High School Jaguars, with dominant wins a frequent occurrence on the pre-league circuit.
The Jags continued to prepare for the upcoming North Bay League campaign with a flurry of action in the past week, beginning with a split in road and home matches with Archie Williams (3-0 loss) and Ukiah (3-1 win).
The Jaguars (13-3) will open the NBL Oak Division schedule next Tuesday, Sept. 21 against visiting Maria Carrillo. Match times beginning with the frosh are 4/5/6:30 p.m.
Jags bounce back
Windsor shook off its first loss of the season at Archie Williams on Sept. 7 with a bounce-back effort two nights later against Ukiah, dispatching the visiting Wildcats in four sets; 25-7, 25-15, 25-27, 25-16. Statistical leaders for Windsor were senior Sofia Lopez (12 kills, 9 digs), senior Sable Booth (10 kills, 4 blocks), freshman Haven Trechter (7 kills), junior Emma Smith (40 assists) and senior Daya Mosqueda (18 digs).
Windsor takes third at tourney
Windsor logged a full day of action in on Sept. 11 in the annual Sonoma Tournament, posting wins over Rodriguez (2-0), Marin Academy (2-0) and Harbor (2-1), but falling to Redwood (2-0) and Vintage (2-0). The 3-2 record earned Windsor a third place finish in the Silver Bracket.
The high level of competition was a great litmus test for the Jaguars, helping to prepare the team for a tough league season ahead.
“This was a great tournament, with lots of depth and quality of teams,” Jags coach Christen Hamilton said.
Team leaders in the tournament included Lopez (49 kills), sophomore Taylor Boyce (17 kills), Smith (91 assists, 26 digs, 7 aces), senior Mandy Howard (10 aces) and Mosqueda (71 digs).
The Jaguars continued their winning ways on Sept. 14 at Tamalpais, defeating the Red Tailed Hawks in four sets; 25-22, 25-18, 29-31, 25-13.
Pacing the varsity squad were Lopez (20 kills, 11 digs), Tretcher (9 kills), Smith (38 assists, 12 digs, 4 aces) and Mosqueda (34 digs).
The varsity win completed a clean sweep on the night for Windsor, with the frosh and JV teams both improving to 6-0 on the season with straight-set wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.