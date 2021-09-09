The Jaguars will be rested and ready when they play host to the visiting Montgomery Vikings in the much-anticipated home football opener at Kirkpatrick Stadium on Friday. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Windsor (1-0) is coming off a bye week following the cancellation of their scheduled game with Eureka on Sept. 3, after the Loggers pulled out due to COVID-related issues.
The Jags are coming off a 42-13 victory over East Union in the season opener on Aug. 27, while the Vikings have raced to a 2-0 start with wins over Ukiah (23-16) and Novato (55-3).
