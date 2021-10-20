The varsity football Jaguars are undefeated after seven games for the first time since 2011, claiming visiting West County as their latest victim on Friday in a 55-21 shellacking at Kirkpatrick Stadium.
The win was significant on several fronts, not the least of which was the 218th career victory for head coach Paul Cronin, who spent the past 18 seasons at Cardinal Newman. The win moves him into second place all-time among Sonoma County football coaches.
The resounding win kept the Jags atop the North Bay League Oak Division standings at 2-0 along with Newman and Rancho Cotate, with a monumental Friday, Oct. 22 home date with Cardinal Newman next on the docket. The Cardinals (5-2, 2-0) are coming off a 34-10 win over Maria Carrillo last week. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Although it’s way too early for comparisons, the last time the Jaguars were 7-0 was the best-ever campaign for the program in 2011, a team that went undefeated and captured the only North Coast Section title in school history.
Windsor in a rout
The Jags’ Oct. 13 clash with West County may not have been pretty, but it certainly continued the overall dominance that has marked the 2021 campaign to date.
Senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer continued a tremendous season with yet another epic night, throwing for five touchdowns while running for another pair. Windsor jumped out to an early 14-0 lead on Friday and never looked back, taking an insurmountable, 41-14 cushion into the halftime locker room.
Just as in the previous six games, the Jags used the big halftime lead to empty their bench and get everyone ample playing time in the final two periods en route to a 55-21 romp.
Vehmeyer finished up with 16 completions on 20 pass attempts for 306 yards and five touchdowns, while churning up 57 yards and two scores on the ground. Other standout offensive efforts were had by senior Makhi Johnson (6-99 yards receiving, 3 TDs), freshman Hayden Anderson (3-121 yards receiving, 2 TDs), senior Damian Escarcega (16-103 yards rushing, 3-54 yards receiving), junior Kaeden Timmons (4-47 yards rushing, TD) and sophomore Gunnar Erickson (4-32 yards receiving). Senior kicker Flynn Stokeld made good on seven of eight point after boots. The Jaguars out-gained the West County offense, 513-327.
Leading defenders for Windsor included Cayden Homan (6 tackles), Dominic Morris (5 tackles), Erickson (4 tackles, 1 assist), Trenton Ballard-Becker (4 tackles, 1 assist), Timmins (4 tackles, 1 assist), Drew Gehrett (4 tackles), Anderson (3 tackles), Andres Gonzales-Barragan (3 tackles), Bricetaylor Gonzalez (2 tackles, 2 assists), Conner Contreras (2 tackles, 1 assist), Joey Skinner (2 tackles) and one tackle apiece from Austin Henry, Johnson, Jesus Cuevas, Ricky Campos, Juan Diego and August Kingwell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.