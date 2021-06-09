High school track & field
Healdsburg High School played host for dozens of the top track and field athletes in Sonoma County in the first Redwood Empire Showcase meet on May 29.
The event served as a fitting highlight to an abbreviated high school season, one that will end without any postseason for the first time in local history.
As the name implies, the meet showcased the talents of the best the area has to offer and featured great individual performances for both male and female athletes.
Among the many outstanding efforts for the Windsor High School girls included senior WHS record holder Emily Johnson, who took second overall in the long jump with a leap of 17’ 8” and was second in the triple jump (35’ 10”). Other standout performances were had by Hannah Dyer (2nd shot put, 33’ 6,” 3rd discus, 101’ 3”), Savannah Burger (6th shot put, 29’ .5”), 13th discus, 72’ 9”), Laura Ferrer (6th triple jump, 33’ 2”) and Isabella Chavez (10th 100 meters, 13.20).
Top performers for the boys were Valentino Bugica, who captured first place in the 400 meter race in 51.67 and was 12th in the 200 meters in 23.65. Other great performances for the boys came from Landon McAlister (7th 1,600 meters, 4:41.32, 14th 3,200 meters, 10:14.75), Dustin Smith (11th 1,600 meters, 4:43.28, 16th 3,200 meters, 10:17.90), Ben Kvamme (14th 800 meters, 2:07.19) and Kienan McAlister (12th triple jump, 36’ 9”).
