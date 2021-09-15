When it comes to high school football, potential can be a heavy burden to carry, with high expectations hovering over a team like an oversized albatross.
The varsity football Jaguars, labeled by many as the class of the North Bay League this year, have lived up to the advanced hype in their first two games, claiming visiting Montgomery as their latest victim in the home opener on Friday, 50-20.
The Jags gave the Vikings more than a glimpse of their potential, overcoming a slow start in the first quarter to unleash a ferocious rushing attack that would amass 421 yards on the ground. Senior running back Damian Escarcega led the charge, accounting for 257 yards rushing and four touchdowns in what amounted to a career performance.
Windsor shook off a pair of early turnovers and a 6-0 deficit midway through the opening period to score four unanswered touchdowns before halftime. The big lead allowed the Jags to empty their bench after intermission in cruising to an eventual, 30-point margin of victory.
Jaguars’ senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer, who threw for 311 yards in his season debut at East Union on Aug. 27, relied on his legs in this one in churning up 132 yards on the ground.
Windsor will quickly turn the page to its next obstacle, a Friday, Sept. 17 date with visiting Napa. The Grizzlies are coming off a 28-3 loss to Rodriguez on Sept. 10 to fall to 0-2 on the season. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Second quarter explosion stuns Vikings
The Jags’ first quarter slumber on Friday belied the offensive onslaught they’d unleash in the second period, shocking the Vikings with a running game that would effectively control the line of scrimmage and the clock. With the offensive taking command, the Jaguars tallied 27 points in the decisive quarter before heading to the halftime locker room up 33-14.
Montgomery had no answer for the Windsor run game in the second half, as the Jags reeled off several clock-eating drives that kept the ball out of the Vikings’ hands. Windsor kept its foot on the gas in the final two periods to secure a 50-20 victory.
Vehmeyer showcased his talent as a run/pass threat, completing 10 of 13 pass attempts for 130 yards, while adding 132 rushing yards on 15 carries and three touchdowns. Escarcega turned in a game for the ages, churning up a Windsor record 257 yards rushing on 36 carries and four scores.
The Windsor defensive unit held Montgomery to 269 total yards, including just 16 yards on the ground.
