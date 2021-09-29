The varsity football Jaguars made short work of visiting Eureka on Saturday, easily dispatching the Loggers, 41-6.
The contest, originally scheduled for Sept. 3 but postponed due to COVID-related issues for Eureka, was about as lopsided as they come, as Windsor dominated every phase of the game. The Jaguars’ offense out-gained Eureka 421-167 on the night, utilizing a balanced attack to keep the Loggers on their heels and the chains moving.
The resounding victory pushed Windsor’s unbeaten record to 4-0.
The Jaguars will now turn the page to the pre-league finale this Friday, Oct. 1 when it visits the Benicia Panthers. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m. The Panthers, residents of the Diablo Foothill League, improved to 3-1 last week with a 42-0 non-league rout over Bethel.
Jags offense sinks Loggers
Visiting Eureka had no answer for the high-octane Windsor offense on Saturday, as quarterback Chase Vehmeyer had his team on the move from the outset, getting first-quarter touchdown bursts from senior Damian Escarcega and Makhi Johnson for a 14-0 lead and the rout was on at the end of one.
Despite a few second-quarter hiccups that included a couple of penalties, Johnson’s second scoring run of the game sent Windsor to the halftime locker room up 21-0.
The carnage continued in the third quarter, as Escarcega returned the second-half kickoff deep into Eureka territory, setting up an eight-yard touchdown scamper from Escarcega to make it 28-0. The senior back capped the next Windsor drive near the end of the third quarter with another one-yard scoring dive and the Jags led 35-0 at the end of three.
With a running clock in the final period, the Jags emptied their bench and went to a running game, as sophomore running back Ricky Campos found pay-dirt for Windsor’s final touchdown. Eureka avoided the shutout with seven seconds remaining en route to a 41-6 Jaguar victory.
Vehmeyer turned in an efficient game with 13 completions on 15 pass attempts for 194 yards, adding 20 yards on the ground. Leading ball carriers were Escarcega (14-77 yards, 3 TDs), Johnson (4-51 yards, 2 TDs), Kaeden Timmons (8-47 yards), Ricky Campos (6-27 yards, TD) and Ruben Galvan (1-5 yards).
Leading receivers included Hayden Anderson (5-81 yards), Nicholas Fa’agata (3-62 yards), Johnson 93-23 yards) and Escarcega (2-27 yards).
Anchoring the Windsor defense were Timmons (7 tackles, 3 assists, sack), Joey Skinner (4,1), Dom Roderick (5 tackles, sack), Conner Contreras (4 tackles), Caden Homan (2, 2, sack), Jesus Cuevas (3, 1, half sack), Escarcega (3 tackles), Fa’agata (2 tackles), Johnson (2 assists) and a tackle apiece from Drew Gehrett, Gunnar Erickson, Dominic Morris, Anderson, Christian Prado, Trenton Ballard-Becker and Campos (half sack).
