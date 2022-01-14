The Jaguars scored their biggest varsity basketball win of the winter campaign in the North Bay League (NBL) opener on Jan. 11, soundly defeating visiting Cardinal Newman, 61-51.
The win pushed Windsor’s season record to 8-9 and 1-0 in the NBL.
Like all Sonoma County teams, the Jaguars have seen a flurry of games postponed due to the recent surge in COVID cases. The latest casualty was Windsor’s scheduled date with Healdsburg on Jan. 13. Next up for the Jags is a home date with Maria Carrillo on Monday, Jan. 17.
As of Jan. 12, all indoor events will be limited to just 50 people, which means that in addition to players, coaches, referees, statisticians, one announcer and a scoreboard operator, only one parent of a senior athlete will be allowed to attend games. This county ordinance will be in effect until at least Feb. 11. All Windsor home games can viewed live online on the NFHS sports network.
Jags turn back Cardinals
Windsor played host to perennial power Cardinal Newman in Tuesday’s NBL Oak Division opener, with the Jaguars emerging from a defensive first quarter with a 9-6 lead. Windsor busted the game wide open in an outstanding second period, stunning the Cardinals with a 22-11 run to open up a 31-17 halftime cushion.
The teams played on even terms throughout the third quarter, and the Jags answered every challenge in the final eight minutes en route to a 61-51 victory.
“I was very pleased with the way the boys came out and competed,” Jags' head coach Paul Holland said later.
Junior guard Jayden Russotti paced the Windsor attack with 28 points, while teammate Finn Grace chipped in 18 points and five rebounds for the Jaguars. Other top contributors included Jackson Earl (7 points, 2 rebounds), Joseph Campbell (5 points, 3 boards), Collin Kraft (3 points, 2 rebounds) and Ben Geist (6 rebounds).
